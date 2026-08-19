EAM Jaishankar, Singapore FM Balakrishnan discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

Singapore, August 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while exchanging views on the current geopolitical situation.

Following the meeting, the EAM took to X and posted, "Delighted to meet my friend FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. A detailed discussion on how to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also value his insights on the current geopolitical situation. Look forward to further interacting with him during the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable tomorrow."

Both EAM Jaishankar and Balakrishnan also laid the foundation stone of the new Chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore. The EAM expressed confidence that the complex would symbolise the new phase of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and strengthen support for the Indian community in Singapore.

"Joined FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore in laying the foundation stone of the new Chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore today. Confident that this complex will reflect the new era of India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthen services for the Indian diaspora," EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the fourth round of ISMR will be held in Singapore on Thursday.

It noted that, along with EAM Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, are going to participate in the roundtable from the Indian side.

According to the MEA, the mechanism of ISMR is an important platform to drive cooperation, including in new and emerging areas. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second meeting in Singapore (August 2024) and the third in New Delhi in August 2025.

"Deliberations on Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare and Medicine, Skills Development, and Sustainability from these meetings drive the Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP Roadmap), which was unveiled during the visit of H.E. Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, to India in September 2025," the MEA stated while reflecting on the significance of the roundtable.

--IANS

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