Rubina Dilaik reminisces ‘KKK’ journey: Every day was filled with what will happen next

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik looked back on her memorable stint on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, recalling how every day on the show brought a mix of anticipation, laughter, tears and fear.

The actress shared a mixed bag of moments from the show on Instagram, which featured moments she shared with Orry, Jasmine Bhasin, the stunts she did and the fashion she showcased during her stint in the stunt-based reality show.

Rubina wrote as the caption: “Every day was filled with “What will happen next, 'but our hearts were filled with laughter and tears of joy and fear.”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

This year’s contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Orry, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan among many others.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

The actress made her debut as a host for “The Ward”, which brings brings together 10 pregnant women under one roof for 10 days, capturing their journeys as they stand on the cusp of motherhood.

Coming from diverse walks of life, these women gradually form meaningful connections as they open up about their personal experiences, from societal expectations and gender biases to career aspirations and changing family dynamics as they step into motherhood.

The participants’ partners and families also become a part of this shared journey, learning, understanding, and growing alongside them, while strengthening bonds through empathy and support.

--IANS

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