BWF World C’ships: Satwik-Chirag move into Pre-QF after Scottish pair withdraws

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s BWF World Championships campaign got underway without the fifth seeds having to step onto court, after Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle withdrew from their opening-round fixture at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indian duo, who had been handed a first-round bye, were due to make their first appearance at the home World Championships against the Scottish pair on Tuesday in what would have been India’s last contest of the day. Their opponents’ withdrawal, however, gave the Asian Games champions a walkover and a place in the next round.

The advancement gives Satwik and Chirag additional time to prepare for what could be a considerably more demanding test. They are in line to face Indonesia’s 12th-seeded Raymond Indra and Nicolas Joaquin in the next round.

The Indian pair arrive at the tournament with confidence, having claimed the Singapore Open title in May. Playing in front of a home crowd, they will also have their sights set on extending an already significant World Championships record.

Satwik and Chirag have twice stood on the podium at the global showpiece, collecting bronze medals in 2022 and 2025. With another podium finish in New Delhi, Satwik and Chirag could move another step closer to become only Indian men’s doubles combination to have won multiple World Championships medals.

Only two Indian players have accumulated more medals at the event P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

For now, their campaign has begun in unusual fashion, a place in the next round secured before a single rally was played.

--IANS

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