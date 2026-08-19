CCI notifies new rules for commitment applications in antitrust cases

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified the revised Commitment (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 which extend the filing window for antitrust commitment applications from 45 days to 60 days.

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced Sections 48A and 48B of the Act to create a settlement and commitment mechanism that allows companies facing antitrust investigations to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.

In a notification dated August 18, the CCI also increased the period available for its preliminary consideration of commitment applications from seven to 15 working days and the total timeline from 130 to 180 days.

Two proposals are currently under consideration of the CCI from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, and another by Google.

Google’s application relates to a probe into alleged unfair business practices regarding the listing of real money gaming apps on the Play Store.

The IndiGo commitment is related to an abuse-of-dominance investigation arising from the widespread flight disruptions experienced in December 2025. Public consultation for both applications has been carried out and the Commission has to take a final decision in the matter.

“The commitment mechanism is intended to facilitate early market correction and promote prompt resolution of competition concerns while conserving the investigative resources of both the Commission and the Director General,” according to the CCI statement.

The settlement and commitment option is available only to those facing inquiries into abuse of dominant position. Cartels are excluded from the mechanism.

The CCI said the changes to the commitment regulations were based on experience gained from implementing the framework, which revealed certain administrative and procedural issues. These related to prescribed timelines, rectification of defects in applications, and lack of clarity over adjustment of fees and the consequences of invalid applications.

The CCI had invited comments on the proposed changes from stakeholders. Some suggested that commitment applications should be permitted at any stage before submission of the Director General’s investigation report. However, these were not allowed by the fair market watchdog as it would introduce procedural uncertainty and cause a delay in the inquiry process.

--IANS

sps/na