Italy strengthen 2027 WC hopes, reach Qualifier play-off

Dar es Salaam, Aug 19 (IANS) Italy strengthened their case for a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 after finishing top of Challenge League B with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Italy entered the final matchday with their fate in their own hands and delivered a composed performance to finish their 15-match campaign as league leaders. Their triumph was further confirmed after Uganda suffered a final-over defeat to Bahrain, leaving Italy four points clear at the top.

The result also moved Italy a step closer to their World Cup dream. Along with Uganda, they have qualified for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, which will determine four places in the main World Cup Qualifier.

The eight-team Qualifier Play-off will feature the top two teams from Challenge League A, the bottom four sides from Cricket World Cup League 2, Italy, and Uganda.

Italy’s progress has been particularly impressive after they began the final leg of the competition behind Uganda with five matchdays remaining. A victory over Uganda opened the door for a late surge, while Uganda’s subsequent loss to Hong Kong further boosted Italy’s chances.

The Italians made the most of the opportunity, finishing the final leg unbeaten before producing another strong display against Tanzania.

Batting first after losing the toss, Tanzania made a promising start and reached 87/1 inside 15 overs. However, Italy’s spinners turned the contest around as Rakibul Hasan, Akash Waduwalage and Crishan Kalugamage combined to claim all 10 wickets for just 87 runs.

Waduwalage returned impressive figures of 5/21 and dismissed Tanzania’s top scorer Dhrumit Mehta for 39, while Kalugamage claimed 3/28 as the hosts were bowled out for 142.

Italy then chased down the modest target in only 26 overs, with brothers Justin and AJ Mosca putting the result beyond doubt through a 121-run partnership.

Justin was dismissed for 52, but AJ remained unbeaten on 75 off 71 balls. Captain Harry Manenti finished the chase with an unbeaten eight.

Italy’s qualification for the Play-off represents another significant step in their pursuit of a maiden appearance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The Play-off will carry ODI status, meaning Italy and Uganda will have the opportunity to play official One-Day Internationals.

The final line-up of the Qualifier Play-off will be confirmed after the remaining Challenge League and League 2 matches are completed.

In League 2, Scotland, USA and Netherlands have already secured top-four finishes and advanced directly to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, while Namibia, Canada, Nepal and UAE currently occupy the bottom four positions.

--IANS

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