Baloch leader urges Trump to act over Pakistan airstrikes in Balochistan

Washington, August 19 (IANS) The Baloch American Congress president, Tara Chand, has written to US President Donald Trump seeking urgent intervention over recent Pakistani military airstrikes in Balochistan’s Surab district that reportedly killed more than 30 civilians, including women and children.

In his letter addressed to Trump, Chand wrote, “We respectfully urge your administration to investigate these serious allegations and determine whether any US-origin aircraft, weapons, drones, technology, components, or other military equipment were used in the reported operation.”

On behalf of the Baloch community, he also urged the American administration to investigate the reported airstrikes and civilian casualties in Surab, determine whether US-origin military equipment or technology was involved, and conduct appropriate end-use and compliance reviews of relevant US defence equipment supplied to Pakistan.

Chand further called on the American authorities to support an independent investigation and accountability for any violations of US law, arms-transfer conditions, or international humanitarian law as well as review relevant US military assistance or transfers if credible evidence establishes that such equipment was misused against Baloch civilians.

“Mr. President, a Baloch child’s life is as precious as the life of any child anywhere in the world. We are not asking the United States to prejudge the evidence—we are asking your Administration to establish the truth, protect civilians, and ensure accountability. We would welcome the opportunity to provide available documentation and meet with appropriate US officials regarding this urgent matter,” the letter mentioned.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 12 when the Pakistani Air Force reportedly carried out indiscriminate bombardment in residential areas in the Gidar area of Surab, killing civilians and causing significant damage to properties.

Last week, several Baloch activists and human rights bodies strongly rejected the statement issued by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)- the official media and public relations wing for Pakistan's Armed Forces, following the Pakistani airstrikes in Surab, describing it as "false and fabricated".

The criticism came after the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) attempted to downplay the Surab attack by attributing it to the premature detonation of a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) allegedly linked to a militant group.

Slamming Pakistan's official remarks, a leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, took to X and posted: “DGISPR, which serves as the official spokesperson for the Pakistani military, has long faced severe criticism over its misleading and fabricated statements and official positions regarding controversial military operations.”

“The Surab massacre was a planned act of collective punishment, and local residents of Surab stand as witnesses to the fact that the Pakistan Air Force deliberately targeted a civilian population under the cover of darkness, severely affecting an entire village and leaving its residents to bear the devastating consequences,” he added.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) alleged that the DGISPR resorted to “extreme exaggeration” and made a failed attempt to construct a “so-called narrative” that contradicted the facts, apparently to conceal the ongoing “war crimes” in Balochistan by Pakistani forces. The rights body noted that the reality on the ground can no longer be concealed by “distorting the facts.”

--IANS

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