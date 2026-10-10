Imran Khan detained amid police crackdown at August Kranti Maidan: I don't speak as a representative

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan has been detained by the Mumbai Police from the August Kranti Maidan, the proposed protest venue in support of CJP’s protest in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Imran said, "Sir, I don't have any demands. I don't have any status to demand anything from people. Nor am I a part of any organization, so I don't speak as a representative."

Soon after he was detained, the 'Delhi Belly' actor uploaded a picture on his official Instagram handle straight from the police van. He even added a hilarious caption, saying 'Apparently I’m going for a drive (sic).'

Imran's girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, has also been detained along with him.

She also posted a video from inside the police van, saying, “Folks, we have been detained. We are all in a cop car. I am going to send the pin. Can you please follow that? I have no idea where we are going. Let's hope for the best (sic)."

Imran's cousin and 'Made In Heaven' actor Zayn Khan, who was also with them at the protest site, dropped a funny video on her handle. She compared Imran's debut film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' with his current situation. Refreshing your memory, Imran is arrested by police in the movie as well.

For those who do not know, a protest was organised reportedly for 3:30 PM on Saturday at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' (We, the People of India) to support the CJI movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

However, even before the protest could begin, the police implemented strict security measures at August Kranti Maidan and the surrounding areas. Barricades were placed at various locations, and the access roads to the August Kranti Maidan closed. The police even took into custody all those who came to join the movement.

--IANS

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