Improving backfoot play, playing against taller bowlers -- big learnings from England tour: Niki Prasad

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Having previously shown that she has the skill set to compete at the highest level, Niki Prasad is coming off a rich learning curve after touring England as a member of the India A women’s team, which won the 50-over series 2-1 after losing the T20 leg by the same margin.

On the tour, Niki made 23 before amassing scores of 28 not out, 1, and 34 in the 50-over matches. She also got chances to bowl some off-spin and got a scalp in the second 50-over game in Taunton. Adapting to the steep bounce from deliveries bowled by tall English pacers and navigating massive boundary dimensions have been Niki’s biggest learning curves from her maiden trip with India A.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Niki, a JSW Sports-supported athlete and 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper, spoke about her experiences of playing in England, how she is implementing those learnings into her practice sessions, and more. Excerpts:-

Q. How was it for you to be a part of the India A women’s team, who have been on a roll in the 50-over format?

A. I was part of India A for the first time, and of course, I went to England for the first time. I think the team environment overall was really good. Playing in such conditions in England was a different feeling.

To be able to go there and express myself, I was really excited to do that. I went over there, got a couple of games, and got a few scores. So overall, I think it's a really good confidence booster. It was a really good experience to be on the winning side as well.

Q. You came to England a bit early to replace Prema Rawat after she was called up to the T20 World Cup squad. What was going through your mind when you got that sudden call-up?

A. I think nothing much because even when I practice, it's more about doing both T20s and 50 overs together in a scenario. So it was not much of a difference. But of course, I was even more excited that I'll be getting to play T20 as well. So I came in early and got exposed to the conditions and weather.

Then, of course, there was the game, which unfortunately didn't go our way. But I think there was a lot of learning. With the way we were also bowling, the way we were bouncing back and picking those wickets - so overall, it was good.

Q. Could you share some of your experiences from the UK tour? What were the biggest learnings or takeaways from playing in those distinct English conditions?

A. I think the conditions were very different from what we get here in India. Also, I felt the wicket and the opponents were very different because in England, all the players were quite tall, especially pacers, when they were bowling those really good bouncers, almost coming above waist level.

So I think that is one learning that I've taken from there that I also need to improve a lot on backfoot play, because I love playing the pull shot and cut shot. I think I was able to adapt quickly over there with the short balls.

But I think as Indian players, we need to learn a lot about how to play pull and cut because once we go to other countries, the bounce is much higher and better than what we get in India. That's what I think I learned in England, and coming back, I've put all of that in my routine, and I've also been doing that.

Q. What were your conversations with the India A coaches as well while you were navigating new conditions in England?

A. I think a lot of coaches have already been to England, and they know what the conditions were. So they were able to guide me even better. I think the conversation with the batting coach - what I had was not to overhit anything and to judge to what height it might come and play accordingly.

You have to be ready to be able to play pull and cut shots because they always keep hitting the hard length. So you always need to be ready for those balls. Even in terms of bowling, I think the England batters - they play a lot squarer. So how do you pitch the ball? That was another learning, which I had - to just keep pitching up the ball and keep making them drive so that they don't play those sweeps and reverse sweeps.

Q. How has the experience of playing for India A helped you understand the professional standards required to go to the main senior team, and what is the biggest area of your game you feel has sharpened in this trip?

A. Being in England was really good exposure for me in terms of how the standards might be when you go to a different country and play against them. So there were a lot of learnings, as I told you earlier, about being more flexible to quickly go back and pull the ball or just step out and hit over covers. I think these are the areas that will give me a lot of runs at the highest level.

Even in terms of bowling, to be able to quickly adapt to the batters because some might be playing a lot squarer, so you need to know how to pitch it up, and you also need to know how to hit the hard length and a lot of variation. Even with the outfield and everything, usually there are a lot of huge boundary lines.

So you need to be really fit enough to chase the ball or quickly run a three. I think these kinds of games and opportunities are really a great exposure for preparing the other players and me as well to be ready for the Indian level.

Q. Speaking of experiences, your knock against Gujarat Giants in the WPL, where you almost took DC over the line – talk a bit about it. Like, were you pre-mediating based on field placements or boundary dimensions or playing on instinct?

A. I think when I walked into the batter's box, all I was thinking in my head was that I needed to get through that line and finish the game and just win this game for DC. When I was playing inside, of course, when Sneh (Rana) di had walked in, she kept telling me that we would do it and would just go all out.

That's all I had in my mind - that I'll just not see the score or not see the remaining overs or balls. I'll just focus on where the areas are, where I can score, and that's all. I just kept doing. I kept seeing this mid-off up, and I just kept hitting over that. Slowly, we just kept going closer to the target, and it all came down to the last over.

Unfortunately, we couldn't get that score. But then I learned a lot after that game, and I am preparing as such for these situations. I'm also preparing in such a way that, again, if I'm put under such a situation, I need to know how to cross that line. So, it had a really good impact on my cricket, on my batting, on how I think, and now, I really know how to work on it and how to improve from that.

Q. What were the off-field activities that you went on in England to just kind of unwind and make your mind fresh before stepping on the field?

A. Overall, the places we went to- I mean, I love nature. It was really nice coming back from the game and just relaxing and going out for a walk and just listening – I mean, not a lot of traffic or cars over there. It was just like the countryside. So, I love nature. So, I was just going out on a walk and getting coffee, going maybe five-six kilometers, getting some coffee, and coming back.

Q. You were there in Taunton for the last two 50-over games. Taunton is a very special place, as your idol, Rahul Dravid, played an epic knock in the 1999 ODI World Cup here against Sri Lanka. So, did that cross your mind when you came on the field in Taunton?

A. So, the ground we played at, the Taunton International Ground, I think he had scored a century over there. I think someone was telling me about it. At that point in time, it just hit me that my idol had already been here and played one of his best knocks. I also want to be able to do that or achieve something closer to that and be able to win the game for India, and we won (50-over series) over there (is a happy memory).

--IANS

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