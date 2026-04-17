'I'm there to support players, not to control them': PBKS coach Ponting reveals key element of winning mindset

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting outlined the key elements behind building a winning mindset and said as a coach he supports and challenges the players, not controls them.

Last year's runner-up PBKS maintained their unbeaten streak in the IPL 2026, with a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) to make it five wins in five and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

With nine points from five games, PBKS remain the only unbeaten side this season setting the pace and making a strong early statement in their 2026 campaign.

“For me, it starts with creating the right environment where every player feels valued and on the same page. As a coach, I’m there to support and challenge them, not to control them. Even when they fail, they need to know that’s part of the game. In T20 cricket, you only need a few players to step up on any given day, Ponting said on Jiostar.

"So, it’s about building a strong group with clearly defined roles. That was a big part of our auction strategy as well, getting the right people in to shape the culture. When players feel backed, like someone like Prabhsimran or Shashank, they respond with performances, and that’s what ultimately drives results,"

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Dale Steyn explained how Arshdeep Singh’s early breakthrough shifted momentum for Punjab Kings:

“In a game like this, a bit of luck goes a long way. You can bowl well without reward, but that one wicket, even if it comes your way, can change everything. Arshdeep Singh hadn’t been at his best this season, but once he got that breakthrough, you could see the difference. He settled into his rhythm, his yorkers started landing perfectly, and everything began to come out of the hand nicely. Sometimes, all it takes is that one moment to turn things around.”

After being put under pressure by a strong Mumbai recovery, PBKS found their spark through Arshdeep Singh, who returned to form in style. His incisive spell of 3-22 not only halted the momentum but also marked a significant milestone—his 100th IPL wicket. MI had rebuilt after an early stumble, stitching together a 122-run stand for the second wicket, but PBKS’ death bowling ensured they were restricted to 195/6.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn explained how Arshdeep’s early breakthrough shifted momentum for PBKS, saying the fast-bowler, who hadn’t been at his best this season, settled into his rhythm.

“In a game like this, a bit of luck goes a long way. You can bowl well without reward, but that one wicket, even if it comes your way, can change everything. Arshdeep Singh hadn’t been at his best this season, but once he got that breakthrough, you could see the difference. He settled into his rhythm, his yorkers started landing perfectly, and everything began to come out of the hand nicely. Sometimes, all it takes is that one moment to turn things around," said Styen on JioStar.

--IANS

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