Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of bruised back after working out on rough floor

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Taapsee Pannu shared why one shouldn’t do a back and core workout together on a rough floor.

Turning to her Stories section, Taapsee, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, shared a photograph of herself flaunting her back covered in bruises.

“Moral of the story, don't do back and core together on rough floor!” Taapsee wrote as the caption.

Taapsee was last seen in Assi directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film is a gripping courtroom drama, which centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Gandhari”.

“Gandhari” promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

Tapasee stepped into Hindi film with the comedy Chashme Baddoor in 2013. It was directed by David Dhawan. She was then seen in films such as Baby, Pink, Mulk, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket Dunki, and Looop Lapeta.

She married former Danish badminton player and Olympic medalist Mathias Boe in 2023, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony in 2024.

On May 31, the actress spoke about her obsession with a flat midriff.

She said, “I had to speak about this obsession of having a flat midriff. I remember I had this obsession because while growing up I was extremely fit but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed.”

“I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I over pushed myself and rightly said over pushing rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection. So, instead of actually losing water retention the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which is actually might not just be fat, it's also water retention, it stays and it increases by over working out which I I really believe people should not do”.

--IANS

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