June 03, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Siddhant Kapoor calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘motivation forever’, actress quips ‘Workout or mirror selfie?’

Siddhant Kapoor calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘motivation forever’, actress quips ‘Workout or mirror selfie?’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Kapoor took to his social media account on Tuesday night to share a light-hearted sibling moment with his star sister Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor called her as his ‘best motivation forever’ during a gym session. Shraddha further reshared her brother's social media story and responded with a funny remark.

The picture originally was clicked and shared by Siddhant Kapoor showcased the brother sister inside the gym.

Shraddha,caressed in pink, is seen posing in front of a mirror while Siddhant is seen working out on a treadmill. Sharing the image, Siddhant wrote, “Best Motivation since for ever. @shraddhakapoor”.

Reposting the story, Shraddha quipped, “You mean for workout or mirror selfie.”

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor on the professional front the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the 2010 movie ‘Teen Patti’ that also start Amitabh Bachchan.

She rose to stardom with Mohit Suri’s 2013 musical hit ‘Aashiqui 2’.

The actress, over the years has been a part of many hit movies such as ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Stree’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and also the blockbuster sequel ‘Stree 2’.

Shraddha is now busy as a be with her upcoming projects, ‘Eetha’ and ‘Naagin’.

Talking about Siddhant Kapoor, the actor has been a part of movies like films‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Paltan’, ‘Chehre’ and ‘Jazbaa’.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha and Siddhant are the children of veteran actor and popular on-screen villain Shakti Kapoor.

On the personal front, Shraddha has often been linked with screenwriter Rahul Mody, but none of them have made it official in public or media as of yet.

–IANS

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