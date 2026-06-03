June 03, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Singer K S Chithra expresses heartbreak on death of toddler Arshid; calls the incident unsettling

Singer K S Chithra expresses heartbreak on death of toddler Arshid; calls the incident unsettling (Photo Credit: Chithra/X)

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Expressing heartbreak over the tragic news of the death of one-and-a-half year old toddler Arshid in Panavoor in Kerala, one of the country's iconic singers K S Chithra has expressed a wish for such cruel incidents never to happen ever again.

Taking to her X timeline to pen her thoughts on the demise of the poor child whose body was found to have sustained 51 injuries, K S Chithra wrote, "The news of the passing of Arshid Mon, who was merely one-and-a-half years old, is heart-wrenching. It unsettles the mind. Fear arises."

She went on to say, "May such cruel incidents never happen again, may human society renew itself. Prayers alone!"

For the unaware, toddler Arshid was reportedly brought to a hospital where doctors declared the child dead. The child's step-father Ashkar had claimed the child had choked on food and lost consciousness.

However, a post-mortem revealed that the child had been subjected to severe torture and abuse for days together. The post-mortem also established the fact that the child had died from internal bleeding caused by sustained beatings. A total of 51 wounds were found on the child's body.

Police arrested the child's mother Akhila and his step-father Ashkar and produced them in court, where they were remanded to judicial custody. Ashkar had reportedly confessed to the police of his decision to kill Arshid three months ago, as he had viewed the child a hindrance to his relationship with the child's mother Akhila. The child's mother had allegedly confessed that she had seen Ashkar beat her son but that she did not make any effort to protect the child. The child's biological father had reportedly committed suicide a couple of years ago, when Akhila was three months pregnant. The incident has caused widespread shock and sparked outrage in Kerala.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Gen Z lingo: I pretend to know half of it

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Gen Z lingo: I pretend to know half of it

‘Always wanted to play alongside Virat, Rohit before they retire,’ says Harsh Dubey on maiden India call-up

‘Always wanted to play alongside Virat, Rohit before they retire,’ says Harsh Dubey on maiden India call-up

India-origin app Guitar Wiz wins Apple Design Award in inclusivity category

India-origin app Guitar Wiz wins Apple Design Award in inclusivity category

Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's twins turn 9, actress ‘thanks them for coming into their lives’

Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's twins turn 9, actress ‘thanks them for coming into their lives’

Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; 3 rescued

Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; 3 rescued

Sumbul Touqeer explains why she keeps her personal life away from social media

Sumbul Touqeer explains why she keeps her personal life away from social media

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal calls working with Ram Charan on Peddi a learning experience

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal calls working with Ram Charan on Peddi a learning experience

TCS, Infosys, Wipro cross 300,000 Microsoft Copilot users in major AI push

TCS, Infosys, Wipro cross 3 lakh Microsoft's Copilot users in major AI push

Fatima Sana Shaikh loved being a student, a backbencher in dance school

Fatima Sana Shaikh loved being a student, a backbencher in dance school

Bhagyashree on homemakers: We do not acknowledge them

Bhagyashree on homemakers: We do not acknowledge them