Preity Zinta takes a moment to chill before stepping into new project

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has hit the pause button before diving into an erratic work schedule and an upcoming new project, which she says she cannot wait to share.

Preity took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she shared a picture of herself with wet hair looking drop-dead-gorgeous.

“Taking a moment to chill before a big day of work & a new project I cannot wait to share with all of you. So excited……. Ting !” she wrote as the caption.

Preity will next be seen in the upcoming film “Vibe”, which also stars Kunal Kemmu. The film will be released on September 18.

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, "Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the drama also stars actor Sparsh Shrivastava will be seen playing a crucial role in the movie, along with debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

On the work front, Preity also has "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

Preity made her acting debut in Dil Se.. in 1998, followed by a role in Soldier in the same year. She was later recognised for her role as a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna in 2000.

She established a career as a leading Hindi film actress of the decade with a variety of character types. Her roles, often deemed culturally defiant, along with her unconventional screen persona won her recognition and several accolades.

The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018 directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta as main leads, along with Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

--IANS

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