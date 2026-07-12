Abishan Jeevinth tells Shiva Rajkumar: Incredibly proud to share screen with you!

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, who is now acting with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in director Gautham Sivaraman's upcoming film, on Sunday penned a heartfelt birthday wish to actor Shiva Rajkumar in which he said he was incredibly proud to be sharing screen space with him.

Taking to his X timeline, Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame with his first directorial 'Tourist Family', wrote, "Happy Birthday, @NimmaShivanna sir!! Wishing you nothing but the very best, always. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. I’m incredibly proud to be sharing the screen with you."

For the unaware, director Gautham Sivaraman's film featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

Abishan Jeevinth wasn't the only one to wish Shiva Rajkumar. Several other film industry professionals too wished the Kannada star, on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Among those who wished Shiva Rajkumar were dance choreographer Jani Master and ace cinematographer Rajasekar, who is also the cameraman of Shiva Rajkumar's film 'Dad'.

Jani Master, in his birthday wish which he posted on his X timeline, wrote, "The best… and one of the most humble souls I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. Working with you on two films has truly been a blessing, Shivanna garu. Every moment spent with you is a lesson in humility, grace, and dedication. Meeting you and taking your blessings is something I’ll always cherish."

He went onto add, "Wishing @NimmaShivanna garu a very Happy Birthday! May you be blessed with great health, happiness and many more blockbuster successes. Love and respect always."

Ace cinematographer Rajasekar, in his birthday wish to the Kannada superstar, wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Hero of Millions, Karunada Chakravarthi Dr. Shivaraj Kumar sir @nimmashivarajkumar. For over 40 years, you’ve inspired generations with your humility, dedication, and unforgettable performances. It’s an absolute honour and blessing for me to be working as the cinematographer on your film Dad. Thanks to my director & producer. Wishing you good health, endless happiness, and many more years of inspiring cinema. With love and respect..."

--IANS

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