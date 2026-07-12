Huma Qureshi reveals the strongest woman in her life, says ‘I met her before any film set’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, calling her one of the strongest women she has known long before she entered the film industry.

In her recent post on Instagram, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress reflected on her mother’s influence in her life. Huma said that she learned the true meaning of strength from her — a strength that is quiet, patient, and always filled with love and care.

Huma Qureshi joined the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother by planting a tree in her name. The actress shared that the gesture was a symbol of gratitude and love. Qureshi described the initiative as a meaningful way to honour her mother’s strength, care, and unconditional support. Qureshi posted her photos where she could be seen planting a tree and wrote, “Some of the strongest women I’ve ever known, I met long before any film set, starting with my mother. She taught me that real strength is quiet, patient, and always giving. That’s why Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam stays with me.”

“A tree planted in your mother’s name isn’t just a sapling in the soil, it’s gratitude that keeps growing, season after season, long after the words “thank you” fade. This monsoon, Uttar Pradesh is planting 35 crore of them and going further still: cleaner rivers, Solar Cities, electric mobility, and India’s first carbon credit scheme rewarding farmers for going green. Pragati bhi, Prakriti bhi. This season, plant a tree in your mother’s name. Nurture it, watch it grow, the way she helped you grow.”

For the unversed, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a significant initiative promoting environmental conservation across the country. As part of the 2026 campaign, Uttar Pradesh has launched an ambitious drive to plant 35 crore saplings.

--IANS

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