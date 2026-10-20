'I'm half Indian, half South African': Jonty Rhodes says he 'loves' coming to India

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) South African legend Jonty Rhodes reiterated his love for India, calling himself half Indian and half South African.

The former Proteas star, who has set near-unmatched benchmarks in fielding, has a well-known love for India. He has been visiting the nation for decades now and has been associated with several teams in the Indian Premier League.

Rhodes' two children were also born in India, and his daughter is named 'India Jeanne Jonty Rhodes'. He has also been bonded with the Indian tradition and spirituality in the nation.

The South African was in India for the inauguration of the Solar Experience Centre in Chennai, where he reiterated his love for the nation. "I'm half Indian, half South African. I spend a lot of time in Chennai, down the coast of Mahabalipuram. And half a year, we actually spend in Goa as a family. So two children were born in Mumbai during IPL 2015-2017. And my wife and I love coming back to India," Rhodes told reporters.

Rhodes was present at the inauguration of the new solar experience centre, which was launched by Evolve Energy Group. The group is a subsidiary of Evolve Green Energies, and Rhodes is the brand ambassador of the company.

He also spoke about the importance of renewable energy in today's world while also stating that he wants to nurture the IPL players to become better fielders than he was.

"I've obviously been involved with different products and brands in India, but never with renewable energy. And it's great here to be associated and a brand ambassador and a partner with Evolve Energy, because we want to make a difference.

"And I think that's the important thing. You know, as a fielder, everyone said, oh, your legacy was running out, Inzamam-ul-Haq in 1992. But my legacy is trying to make the kids in the IPL better fielders than I ever was," he added.

He also stressed the need for renewable energy to safeguard the future of the next generation. "So it's not about me and what I used to do. And with the legacy of renewable energy, it's about what the future is for our children. And that is something we can all make a decision and actually take action on.

"Because, as I said, a lot of people talk about renewable energy, but not much action is taken. And it's great to see what Evolve is doing, especially with this newly opened (Solar Experience Centre), because I'm the same. I have one little solar panel in my house for hot water because I'm too scared. I don't understand it enough.

"But I've never been down to an experience centre where you got experts explaining the whole process and just saying, 'don't worry, we will look after you'. So I think from that perspective, it's so important to have the whole system backwardly integrated. And it excites me to be a part of that," he added.

--IANS

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