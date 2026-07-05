‘I’ll always give my best every single time,’ says Sooryavanshi after historic India debut

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Indian youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expressed gratitude to fans, teammates, and senior players after making his senior international debut, thanking everyone who supported and backed him throughout his journey.

Sharing a photograph of himself in the India jersey on his Instagram story after the match, the teenage batter said representing the national team was a privilege and pledged to continue giving his best whenever called upon. Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest debutant in men's international cricket on Saturday, acknowledged the messages he received from across the cricketing fraternity and supporters.

“Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I’ll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone,” the 15-year-old, who broke Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma’s record to become the youngest debutant, wrote in an Instagram story.

The post came shortly after Sooryavanshi completed his maiden appearance for India's senior men's side, marking a significant milestone in the youngster's rapidly rising career. Although India ended up on the losing side in the second T20I against England, the occasion represented a landmark moment for the teenager, who earned his first international cap after impressing through the domestic circuit and age-group cricket.

By sharing the message alongside a photograph in India's senior jersey, Sooryavanshi acknowledged the encouragement he received following his debut while reaffirming his commitment to the national team.

Speaking of the game, the hosts bounced back emphatically to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I, chasing down 191 with an over to spare. Despite Arshdeep Singh's double strike in the opening over, Harry Brook's explosive 39 off 15 balls shifted the momentum before Jacob Bethell anchored the chase with an unbeaten 76 off 46 deliveries.

Tom Banton's 39 provided crucial support, while a 29-run 17th over from Ravi Bishnoi, featuring two no-balls leading to as many free hits, proved the turning point. Earlier, India posted 190/7, but England's calculated batting, smart use of conditions, and late acceleration sealed a series-levelling victory.

--IANS

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