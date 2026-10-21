Ilaiyaraaja to score music for director Raam Na's film

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) One of India's iconic music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is to score music for director Raam Na's upcoming film, its makers have now announced.

Aparajeeth Films, the production house that delivered two iconic Tamil films -- 'Nandha' and 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' -- is to next produce a film that is to be directed by Raam Na, a former assistant to popular Tamil film director Ameer.

For the unaware, 'Nandha', which was directed by ace director Bala, featured Suriya and *Laila* in the lead and went on to emerge a phenomenal success.

The production house subsequently introduced Ameer Sulthan as director with 'Mounam Pesiyadhe', which featured Suriya and Trisha in the lead and which too went on to emerge a major success.

Now, the production house is to produce this new film, that is yet-to-be-titled. The film’s production has commenced with an auspicious pooja ceremony in Chennai. Shooting is scheduled to continue in Coimbatore from November 2026.

The launch ceremony was attended by several prominent directors and celebrities from the Tamil film industry.

Directors Cheran, Sasikumar, Ameer and Bala together launched the film by clapping the board for the first shot.

The occasion was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's father S. A. Chandrasekhar, actor Sivakumar, producer Amma creations Siva, actress Poornima Bhagyaraj and director Karu Pazhaniappan among others.

Sources close to the unit claim that the film will have an emotionally moving storyline and an inspiring screenplay. "It will seek to offer an engaging cinematic experience," said a source close to the unit.

They also pointed out that Cinematography for the film would be handled by Vanchi Murugesan while dialogues for the film had been penned by Bharathan.

Art Direction for the film would be handled by Balu Mahendra while the film's editing is to be handled by Boopathy Vedagiri. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Meera.

--IANS

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