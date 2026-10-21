Ila Arun saddened by CINTAA row, says ‘I hope Dilip Kumar and Asha Parekh’s dreams come true’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actor and singer Ila Arun has expressed disappointment over the ongoing controversy within the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA).

The actress and singer said that the public disputes and allegations have hurt her as an artist who became a member of the organisation to safeguard the interests of artistes.

Speaking about the controversy, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ila said she was saddened to see an organisation established to protect artistes’ interests embroiled in disputes.

“I am saddened when an organisation like CINTAA fights with each other, or there is doubt or a dispute. I am an artist. I also made the CINTAA card to protect our interests. But all of this makes me feel sad,” she said.

She added, “That's why I think that whatever is happening, the truth will come out. We will know who is right and who is not. But whoever is coming, they should take care that they are taking on a big responsibility. Many people have faith in you. You should believe in them. You should not break their faith. Whatever Dilip Kumar, Asha Parekh and the great artists have built, may their dreams come true.”

Amid the ongoing developments, Ila also spoke about her hopes for CINTAA and the people entrusted with its future.

“I am excited because, as far as I can remember, CINTAA was made for the benefit of all senior artists. And I think that whoever comes, we have voted for different candidates, keeping their qualifications in mind. I hope that they will live up to our expectations and protect everyone's interests,” she said.

Recalling the people who helped build the organisation and its welfare initiatives, Ila said she hoped the faith with which the association was established would continue to guide its functioning.

“CINTAA was made by such great people, Mr. Dilip Kumar and Asha Parekh ji. They were such great people. So, the faith with which they made this organisation, I hope that it will continue in the same way. I have voted with the same faith. I hope that all of them will work together and bring a good name to CINTAA. They should bring it a good name, not a bad one,” she said.

Ila further acknowledged that the recent developments had affected the association's public image.

“Recently, there have been a lot of problems in CINTAA. Many people who are associated with CINTAA are forming their own bodies. There are a lot of people who are being defamed,” she said.

Emphasising the responsibility that comes with leading an organisation representing artistes, Ila said she hoped its members would work together and protect the interests of those who rely on it.

For the uninitiated, the controversy within CINTAA intensified after 11 members of its executive committee resigned, and raised allegations of biased decision-making and calling for changes in the association's functioning.

Former general secretary Upasana Singh also levelled allegations against Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure concerning the association's management and funds and also regarding CINTAA's documents and records.

–IANS

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