Ila Arun backs Daler Mehndi: ‘What happened to him on stage was humiliating’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress and singer Ila Arun has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy surrounding his performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand.

She called the incident humiliating and condemnable. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ila said the entertainment industry, audiences, and music fraternity are deeply saddened and angry over the way the singer was allegedly treated on stage.

“Our film industry, the audience, and the music fraternity are deeply saddened and angry. Daler Sahib is not just a dear friend to us but like a brother. He is a legend. He has played a huge role in popularizing Sufi and Punjabi music. We do not know exactly what happened there, but the allegations made against him, the way he was mistreated and spoken to, were not right,” she said.

Ila said that if the organizers or sponsors had any concerns about the singer’s condition, the matter could have been handled privately by speaking to his secretary rather than addressing it publicly on stage.

“If there were any concerns, whether from the organizers or the sponsors, his secretary could have been called and spoken to privately. They could have said that perhaps he was not in a condition to perform. It is the responsibility of our leaders to ensure that such situations are handled properly and that everyone is taken care of,” she said.

Calling artists sensitive by nature, Ila said the incident had left her shocked and deeply saddened. She also raised concerns about the singer’s well-being, saying the situation could have had serious consequences.

“What happened to him on stage was humiliating and highly condemnable. There is no justification for such behaviour. Whatever concerns or disagreements the leaders may have had could have been addressed privately, behind the scenes. Daler Bhaiji has millions of fans and followers. What would have happened if he had suffered a heart attack? He is such a great artist,” she said.

The singer added that while an artist should not perform if unwell, the situation should have been dealt with more respectfully. “We agree that he should not have gone on stage if he was unwell. But the way the situation was handled was not right.”

Reflecting on what she had learned from Daler, Ila said he had taught her the importance of respect and the value of an artist’s bond with the audience. “I have learnt a lot from him. He has taught me that respect is the most important thing and that the greatest wealth an artist can have is the love of the audience and listeners. If such a situation arises, one should not compromise on one's dignity and should choose not to perform. But the way he was treated has left us extremely angry,” she said.

Extending a heartfelt message to the singer, Ila added, "I would like to say to Daler ji, don't take it to your heart. Your heart is very big. Your insult is our insult. We will stand with you.”

On October 18, Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district when his performance was interrupted. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal reportedly directed the singer to stop performing, alleging that he had appeared on stage after consuming alcohol at an event dedicated to Goddess Durga.

The incident sparked reactions from members of the entertainment industry. Several artists have expressed support for Daler Mehndi and raised concerns over the way he was addressed publicly.

--IANS

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