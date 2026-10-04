October 04, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

IGU announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Pranavi; silver-winning team members to get Rs 3 lakh each

IGU announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Pranavi; silver-winning team members to get Rs 3 lakh each

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian Golf Union (IGU) governing council has approved a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Pranavi Urs for winning the historic gold at the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games.   

Pranavi became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in golf. She then added a second medal, combining with Olympians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for the women’s team silver, India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the event.

"Your outstanding performance is a moment of great pride for Indian golf and for all of us at the Indian Golf Union. Winning Gold at the Asian Games is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of your talent, hard work, determination and commitment to the sport.

"On behalf of the Indian Golf Union, I am delighted to inform you that the Governing Council has approved a cash award of Rs 10 lakh in recognition of your gold-medal-winning performance," IGU president Brijinder Singh said.

Additionally, IGU announced Rs 3 lakh for each member of the women’s golf team in recognition of their silver medal.

"These awards are a small expression of our appreciation for your exceptional contribution and for bringing great honour to Indian golf," he added.

Pranavi's triumph ended India’s 24-year wait for an Asian Games golf gold, with Shiv Kapur’s men’s individual title at Busan 2002 having been the country’s previous title.

Before this, Aditi’s Hangzhou 2023 silver was India’s only golf medal in the women’s individual event at the Games. Pranavi finished fourth in Hangzhou.

It was also India’s fourth gold in golf at the Asian Games. The first titles came at New Delhi 1982 through Lakshman Singh, who also combined with Rishi Narain, Amit Luthra and Rajeev Mohta to secure the men’s team crown.

--IANS

bc/vi

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