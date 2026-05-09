IGPL topper Pukhraj Gill secures first ADT title in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, May 9 (IANS) Pukhraj Singh Gill, who had been sharing the lead since the end of the first round, ultimately won the ADT Players Championship. He secured victory after a tense three-way playoff. Demonstrating courage, Gill overcame a two-shot deficit on the last two holes and clinched the win in the playoff at Saujana’s Palm Course.

Gill (72), representing Honer Homes Gurugram on the IGPL, scored 13-under, matching Thanawin Lee (68) and Sean Ramos (68). Gill needed two additional holes to clinch the title and claim a $19,250 prize at Saujana Golf and Country Club.

Gill's recent win strengthens his chances to contend for the ADT Order of Merit. He will next participate in the AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars at Mazagan Beach Golf Resort. After four events, Gill currently ranks third on the Order of Merit.

Kartik Singh, another Indian player who competed in the IGPL in 2025, recorded the lowest score of the day with a 65 and finished tied for 30th. Khalin Joshi, with a score of 77, was tied for 46th.

Gill secured his victory with a six-foot putt on the second playoff hole. As the ball vanished into the cup, he raised his hands and let out a triumphant roar.

He was quickly surrounded by his fellow Indian players, including Aman Raj and Aryan Roopa Anand, who were participating this week as well.

Gill said, “It took a long time coming. This feels surreal. I think it’s going to take a while to sink in, but I’m just so pumped right now. It’s been a great week in Malaysia. I was very happy with the course design, playing it for the first time – it just really suits my eye, I am glad I could play the game I did. I made it a lot more ‘interesting’ than I would have liked to towards the end.

It went into a play-off. And to have won after that I feel I am on cloud nine. It is going to take some time to sink in. But it is only onwards and upwards from here, A big thank you to all the people back in India, I am so grateful for all your messages and support. I can’t wait to get back to party and celebrate.”

“I wish to thank IGPL for providing us a great Tour back home and to my team Honer Homes Gurugram for whom I play on the IGPL.”

Gill secured his first international title shortly after winning his debut professional title on the 2025 IGPL Tour. He was tied for the lead after the first round, alone at the top by two strokes after the second, and maintained a one-shot lead after the third round.

Entering the final round with a one-shot lead over Ramos, Gill opened strongly, making three birdies in his first four holes to stretch his lead to five shots. However, dropped shots on the sixth and ninth holes, along with excellent play by Ramos and Lee, reduced his lead to just one.

The tense contest carried on into the final stretch. Lee took the lead with a four-foot birdie at the par-three 12th, while Gill responded with his own birdie at the par-five 13th after reaching the green in two. The Indian player then made three consecutive bogeys starting from Hole 14, but neither Lee nor Ramos was able to pull ahead.

Gill again utilized his length at the dogleg-left 17th hole, launching a powerful drive over the green and nearly making an eagle. The three players reached the 18th hole, a par-five, with Lee leading by one stroke at 14-under-par. It appeared Lee was certain to win when his third shot landed just off the green, but a poor chip and a missed 10-foot putt for par resulted in a final round of 68. Gill (72) and Ramos (71) both made par on the 18th to tie with Lee and force a playoff.

The playoff on the 18th hole featured Gill and Ramos making birdies from 10 and three feet respectively on the first extra hole, while Lee was eliminated after his third shot landed in a bunker. The Indian player then clinched victory with an excellent birdie on the second sudden-death playoff hole, hitting his third shot from a greenside bunker to six feet and sinking the putt. Ramos, on the other hand, missed a lengthy par putt after driving into the left rough and pushing his second shot right, which ended up behind two palm trees.

Gill is the second IGPL player to achieve success on the Asian Development Tour, following Karandeep Kochhar, who previously won an ADT event in Egypt.

--IANS

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