IGPL and Asian Tour to continue association following successful Morocco swing

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and the Asian Tour have reaffirmed the strength of their partnership, with both organisations committing to build on a collaboration that has already delivered significant playing opportunities for Indian and international professionals.

The partnership was on full display in Morocco earlier this season, where the two bodies co-sanctioned back-to-back tournaments at the Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort on the country’s Atlantic coast. The USD 160,000 IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 was played on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) from May 28 to 31, and was followed at the same venue by the USD 500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic on the Asian Tour from June 4 to 7. More than 40 players from the IGPL Tour earned places in the Bharath Classic field, with the league’s flagship event making its first appearance outside India.

With the season now entering its second half, both organisations will continue to work together on scheduling, playing opportunities and player development initiatives designed to strengthen the competitive ecosystem for golfers in India and across the region. The alliance sits at the heart of IGPL’s stated mission of creating structured pathways for Indian golfers, enabling players to compete on global tours.

Speaking on the association with IGPL, Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said, “IGPL and the Asian Tour recently completed a two-week spell in Morocco which saw us hold ADT and Asian Tour events back-to-back at the spectacular Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. Working together with IGPL is important to us, and we look forward to continuing our association into the future. It is great to see that IGPL has made some bold moves and added a new dimension to Indian golf which benefits both players and golf fans alike. I have no doubt that we will get to see some very exciting golf in the second half of the season. My best wishes to IGPL and its players.”

Speaking on the importance of the Asian Tour partnership, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said, “We have a strong collaboration with the Asian Tour, and we continue to strengthen that relationship, and I’m sure that in the future we’ll have a greater partnership going ahead between IGPL and the Asian Tour.”

With 10 franchises and a calendar of 15 events across the year, the AM Green IGPL has quickly established itself as one of the region’s most ambitious professional golf properties. The league’s rosters bring together Indian professionals and international players from across the globe, while its overseas calendar, which has already taken in legs in Mauritius, South Africa and Congo, has broadened the competitive exposure available to its members.

--IANS

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