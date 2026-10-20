Iga Swiatek pulls out of Ningbo Open, out of WTA Finals race

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Ningbo Open, which effectively rules her out of the race for the WTA Finals.

Swiatek pulled out from the hard court event due to a thigh injury she suffered during the Wuhan Open semifinal against compatriot Maja Chwalinska.

The move ends the Pole's chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals directly, as the only way now for her to play the year-end event is by entering as an alternate.

Swiatek, the 2023 WTA Finals winner, is currently in ninth place in the race to the year-end tournament in Indian Wells. There is only one spot remaining for qualification as the Pole was in contention alongside Czechia's Karolina Muchova, who is currently seventh.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to withdraw from the tournament. I’ve been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks, and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision," Swiatek said, as quoted by Ningbo Open's X account.

"…I was really looking forward to competing here and I want to thank the tournament organisers and everyone who was hoping to see me play. I’m already looking forward to coming back next year!" she added.

Swiatek was seen struggling badly during her 5-7, 1-6 semifinal defeat to Chwalinska. Trailing 5-3 in the opening set, Chwalinska saved two set points before fighting back to level at 5-5.

Swiatek subsequently took a medical timeout for treatment on her leg and was visibly emotional as she received attention. She appeared hampered by the injury upon returning to the court, with Chwalinska taking advantage to close out the opening set before dominating the second and winning the match.

--IANS

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