Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Third-placed Dempo SC will host second-placed Shillong Lajong FC in a crucial top-three showdown as the opening encounter of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

It will be a compelling double-header featuring a high-stakes battle at the top of the table and a crucial test of character at the bottom when Samaleswari SC welcome Nagaland United SC to the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela for the second match of the evening.

In-form Dempo take on Shillong Lajong in key clash

Thursday’s curtain-raiser in Goa pits two of the league's most in-form sides against each other in a battle that could significantly alter the shape of the points table.

Hosts Dempo, guided by head coach Samir Naik, return to Fatorda sitting third in the standings with six points from three matches. A victory on Thursday would see the Golden Eagles leapfrog their opponents and draw level on points with current league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC.

The squad will be eager to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat to Chanmari FC on Matchday 3. Despite taking an early lead in the third minute through a brilliant curling strike from Laximanrao Rane, Dempo conceded a first-half equalizer before suffering a cruel blow deep into stoppage time when Chanmari's Lalthanzuala netted a 91st-minute winner. With their home form presenting a mixed bag so far—one win and one loss—a composed start is especially important against an unbeaten Lajong side.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s top-table clash, Dempo head coach Samir Naik praised his team's chance creation and emphasized that they are working hard to improve their finishing.

"I feel we did quite well in the game. Going forward for tomorrow's game, we have worked on certain things, and we will try to execute that," Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik said. "We are creating so many chances, which is good. It's not that we are missing the opportunity; the opponents are also making it difficult for us to score. We have to be stronger, and we are working every day on that. There are no injuries here; everyone is available."

Dempo SC youngster Arnold Oliveira echoed the coach's sentiments, highlighting the team's motivation to defend their home turf.

"First of all, we played a really good game, but we lost focus in some situations and conceded a goal," Arnold Oliveira said. "But now we are getting stronger. We have practiced really hard, and we will do better in tomorrow's match. Shillong Lajong are a good team to play against, but we have prepared very well, and we are ready."

Shillong Lajong arrived in Goa sitting second on the points table with seven points from three outings, remaining unbeaten in the competition. In fact, their broader form across all competitions is formidable, boasting four wins and a draw in their last five matches.

Their away record is equally encouraging, having won their only road fixture so far. A win on Thursday would temporarily send them to the summit of the Star Cement IFL standings, moving ahead of Gokulam Kerala.

The Meghalaya outfit travels with immense confidence following an impressive 2-1 home victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC last Friday.

Joedson dos Santos opened the scoring for Lajong with a well-worked set-piece in the 51st minute. After Sreenidi equalized, substitute Tremiki Lamurong delivered a moment of magic in the 84th minute, curling a left-footed effort beyond the goalkeeper to seal all three points.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Shillong Lajong FC head coach Birendra Thapa praised his team's unbeaten start while cautioning against complacency against a familiar foe.

"Team preparation is good. After the last match win against Sreenidi, the team is looking in good shape, and Dempo has always been a tough opponent for us," Shillong Lajong FC head coach Birendra Thapa said. "Consistency is very important when you're playing in this league. I am very satisfied with the performance till now, being three matches unbeaten. The only thing is that we have to improve in the final third, the finishing part, which will come.

Shillong Lajong FC midfielder Damaitphang Lyngdoh reiterated the squad's focus on executing their game plan as a cohesive unit.

"Since we won the last match, the team is pretty confident, and now most of the players coming back from injury are available," Damaitphang Lyngdoh said. "Teamwork is always important because this is not an individual sport. In a team like ours, we always have to help each other because none of us can do it alone."

The midfield battle at Fatorda will be pivotal, with Dempo’s experienced core led by Rowllin Borges looking to disrupt Shillong Lajong's crisp, one-touch passing rhythm orchestrated by Damaitphang Lyngdoh. At the back, Dempo's rearguard must maintain extreme discipline against Shillong’s dangerous wingers and set-piece specialists like Joedson dos Santos.

Statistically, recent results point to a relatively modest scoring profile for both sides. Dempo’s three league matches have averaged 2.33 goals per game, while Shillong’s have averaged 2.00, suggesting a tight, highly tactical affair could be on the cards. Across both teams’ six combined league fixtures, that translates to approximately 2.17 goals per match.

Dempo SC and Shillong Lajong FC share a closely contested history. Across their last five direct meetings in all competitions, Dempo hold a slight edge with two victories to Shillong's one, alongside two draws. Their most recent encounter ended in a 0-0 stalemate, offering a reminder of the narrow margins that separate these two top-tier contenders.

Samaleswari seek win against Nagaland United.

Under the floodlights at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, hosts Samaleswari SC will desperately seek to kick-start their campaign against a Nagaland United SC side looking to return to winning ways

Samaleswari SC, led by head coach Abdul Azim Siddique, currently sit at the bottom of the table in 11th place, having suffered three consecutive defeats to open their campaign. In their last outing, the Odisha outfit fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Rajasthan United FC.

Despite creating early chances, including a Yoihenba Meitei effort that struck the crossbar, Samaleswari were undone by two second-half goals from Thomyo Shimray and Brijesh Giri. Desperate to turn their fortunes around, Thursday’s home fixture presents a critical opportunity to secure their first points of the season and lift team morale.

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Samaleswari SC head coach Abdul Azim Siddique spoke about the need for resilience and clinical execution in the final third while calling on the local supporters.

"We represent Samaleswari Sporting, and we want to give our supporters something to be proud of. My team's preparation is good; we have worked on our technical organisation, defensive structure, attacking movement, and finishing," Samaleswari SC head coach Abdul Azim Siddique said. "We are struggling to score goals right now, but the reason is that we need to convert the high number of chances we create. I just want the crowd to be double so that they can give us good momentum in this coming match."

Samaleswari SC's Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz highlighted the squad's determination to overcome their tough start and reward the home fans with a positive result.

"We are working together with the staff to win. Unfortunately, we lost these three matches, but we are working hard. Sometimes football is like this—you work hard, but the result is not coming," Jorge Pereyra Diaz said. "We need to be more effective with the chances we create. I tell the players to give 120 per cent, and I try to put my experience on the pitch to help the team look forward."

Visitors Nagaland United SC, guided by head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla, arrive in Rourkela sitting seventh in the standings with three points from two matches.

A victory on the road would propel the debutants to six points, vaulting them back into the top four and right into the early title mix. The squad will be looking to bounce back following a devastating Matchday 3 assignment against league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC.

After falling behind to an 18th-minute strike, Nagaland dominated possession in their historic home debut and seemed to have snatched a dramatic point when Zomuansanga converted a 96th-minute penalty. However, they were left heartbroken as Gokulam were awarded a penalty of their own in the 99th minute, converted with the last kick of the game. Despite the 2-1 loss, their spirited performance will give them confidence heading into Thursday's away fixture.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Nagaland United SC head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla emphasized his squad's strong mental response and the need to execute their game plan effectively on the road.

"The team has responded with a positive mindset and a strong desire to bounce back. Although the defeat against Gokulam Kerala was disappointing, we have taken the positives and our focus has been on improving our defensive organisation and decision-making in crucial moments," Nagaland United SC head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla said. "We expect Samaleswari to be a competitive and challenging opponent. Playing away from home is always challenging, so we need to stay mentally strong, manage the atmosphere, and remain focused on our game plan for 90 minutes."

Nagaland United SC midfielder Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte echoed the confident mood within the dressing room as they chase their second away victory of the season.

"We were hungry before, but now we are even hungrier. The desire is stronger, the belief is bigger, and the determination is on another level. We know that we want to win, and we are ready to give everything for this badge," Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte said. "Samaleswari is a good team with experienced players, so we need to be cautious and give more than 100 per cent to win this match. To all our supporters, you are our strength and our motivation."

Samaleswari SC’s attacking unit, featuring Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz, will test a Nagaland United SC defense that showed vulnerability in the dying moments of their previous outing.

Conversely, Nagaland's pacey forwards like Vanlalhriatzuala K and Zomuansanga will look to exploit any high line or defensive lapses from a Samaleswari side that has leaked a league-high seven goals in their first three matches.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Samaleswari SC and Nagaland United SC in the Star Cement Indian Football League.

--IANS

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