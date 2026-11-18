New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers came under a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, prompting Indian authorities to closely monitor the situation.

All three Indian nationals on board, along with the rest of the crew, are safe and accounted for, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on social media platform X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT NAVIG8 MESSI, was targeted on November 18.

While no serious injuries were reported, one Indian officer was shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.

"On Nov 18, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT NAVIG8 MESSI, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe and accounted for, with no serious injuries reported. One Indian officer has been shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation," the minister added.

The minister said the government was maintaining close contact with the ship management company and was continuously tracking developments to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members.

The incident adds to growing concerns over maritime security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments.

The attack comes just two days after another merchant vessel, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was struck in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.

Following that incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard MT TARA GAS had been safely evacuated to Khasab in Oman.

Two injured Indian nationals were admitted to hospital for treatment, while one Indian seafarer remained missing.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman was working closely with Omani authorities and monitoring search-and-rescue operations for the missing crew member.

It also thanked the Oman government for its prompt assistance during the rescue efforts.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care & wellbeing of our seafarers," the minister noted.

--IANS

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