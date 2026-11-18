Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Arpit Chotalia held his nerve when it mattered the most to register a comeback 3-2 win over Sadashiv Shingawa and entered the last 16 stage of the men's singles in the 82nd National Squash Championships 2026 organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Arpit Chotalia edged home 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 12-10 to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Ranjit Singh overcame Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6 to also make the last 16 in the men's section.

Goa’s Yash Fadte continued with his impressive form, notching a straight-games win over Gurveer Singh. Fadte put it across Gurveer via a 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 win in his round of 32 clash.

In the women's section, Aryaa Dwivedi packed too many guns for K Tamanna, romping to a 11-2,11-2,11-4 verdict in the round of 32 tie.

The prestigious week-long championship has brought together emerging and established squash players from across the country, providing them with an opportunity to compete for national honours.

The championship has attracted an impressive 394 entries across three featured events, underlining the growing popularity of squash and the depth of talent in the country.

The championship provides a valuable platform for young and emerging players to test themselves against some of the country's best competitors and gain important experience at the national level.

Results:

Women's (Round of 32):

Aryaa Dwivedi bt K. Tamanna 11-2, 11-2, 11-4;

Diva Shah bt Sukirti Arora 11-1, 11-6, 11-1;

Aashi Shah bt Bijali Darvada 11-2, 11-4, 11-5;

Subhadra K. Sony bt Zaysha Hadwani 11-4, 11-4, 11-0;

Akanksha Salunkhe bt Tanishka Jain 11-6, 11-5, 11-2;

Akanksha Gupta bt Nivedita Basu 11-3, 11-2, 11-1;

Men's (Round of 32):

Yash Fadte bt Gurveer Singh 13-11, 11-8, 11-9;

Abhay S. Vasudev bt Dhruv Gangashetty 11-3, 11-2, 11-7;

Shreyansh Jha bt Kanhav Nanavati 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6;

Ranjit Singh bt Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6.

--IANS

bsk/hs