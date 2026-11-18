New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's exports to key free trade agreement (FTA) partners recorded broad-based growth during April-September FY27, with ASEAN emerging as the strongest-performing region as exports surged 58 per cent to $28.06 billion, an official factsheet said on Wednesday.

Exports to Singapore more than doubled, increasing 103 per cent to $11.07 billion, while shipments to Malaysia rose 83 per cent to $5.58 billion. Exports to Vietnam and Indonesia each rose 36 per cent, reaching $3.83 billion and $2.98 billion, respectively.

Exports to South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) countries increased 22 per cent to $15.29 billion from $12.55 billion in the year-ago period. Sri Lanka emerged as a major growth market, with exports rising 73 per cent from $2.28 billion to $3.94 billion.

Exports to Nepal increased 19 per cent, from $3.66 billion to $4.37 billion while Bhutan also recorded growth of 16 per cent, with exports reaching $711.4 million. Among smaller South Asian markets, Maldives registered strong growth of 52 per cent, with exports increasing from $222.2 million to $337.4 million.

Bangladesh remained India's largest export destination within SAFTA, with shipments valued at $5.66 billion, registering growth of 2 per cent.

India's exports to Japan and South Korea rose 40 per cent and 24 per cent respectively during April-September FY 2026-27, contributing to the broader expansion of trade across Asian markets.

“Increased exports to Japan, South Korea, Oman, Australia and several European markets demonstrated the widening geographical spread of India's export destinations,” the statement noted.

Exports to European Union countries increased 5 per cent to $38.79 billion Spain emerged as one of the strongest-performing markets, with exports rising 45 per cent to $4.68 billion, while exports to Italy rose 25 per cent to $4.55 billion. Shipments to Germany rose 12 per cent to $6.34 billion and exports to France increased 9 per cent to $3.73 billion.

—IANS

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