New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of India's economy at the Columbia University in the US, accusing the latter of being "obsessed with staying in headlines by defaming India".

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said: "Once again, Rahul Gandhi has attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. Having lost his political base in India, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have now resorted to increasingly low-level tactics to remain in the headlines. They make false remarks about India and work to defame the country."

The BJP leader remarked that the LoP has developed "headline phobia".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is addicted to staying in the spotlight. It is as if he is driven by an obsession: defame India and remain in the news. I would say that what he said on Colombian soil reflects nothing but a mental disorder. It is a serious condition rooted in his desire to stay in the headlines," Thakur added.

According to the BJP MP, Rahul Gandhi may be one of the first politicians to travel abroad and speak "negatively" about his own country.

"To remain politically relevant, he (Rahul Gandhi) dreams of regime change with the support of foreign friends, foreign funding, and foreign toolkits. However, that dream will never be fulfilled. Gradually, even his handlers will abandon both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party," Thakur claimed.

Referring to Lydia Polgreen, the journalist to whom Rahul Gandhi responded at the Columbia University, the BJP MP said: "On August 12, 2010, she (Polgreen) wrote an article titled "Indian Forces Face Broader Revolt in Kashmir". The article was supportive of terrorists and critical of India. At that time, India's government was being run by Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, through remote control."

"Those who write in support of terrorists and against India are the very people with whom Rahul Gandhi joins hands on foreign soil, grants interviews, and, seeks to tarnish India's image," Thakur alleged.

The BJP MP also accused the Congress of "looting" the nation "more than even the East India Company".

"This is the Nehru-Gandhi family, whose four generations ruled the country, enjoyed the benefits of power, sought votes in the name of removing poverty, and, only pushed the poor further into hardship," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Thakur credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for lifting more than 49 crore people above the poverty line.

Citing the World Bank report on reducing poverty in the country, the BJP MP asked whether the LoP and the Congress need more data to acknowledge India's progress?

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of living in his own "blunderland" or "fantasy world", "where he sees no one beyond himself".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) talks about unemployment. The National Sample Survey Office (NSO) released data on November 16, which stated that the unemployment rate had reached its lowest level in the past eight months. Let me also tell you that unemployment has declined," the BJP leader said.

"Not only that, rural female unemployment fell to 3.8 per cent, while urban female unemployment also declined to 8.7 per cent. Our unemployment rate today is among the lowest," he added, while calling Rahul Gandhi as "unemployed".

Stressing that India's youth are building startups today, Thakur said: "India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with more than 226,000 registered startups and 131 unicorns. This has happened under the Narendra Modi-led Union government."

The BJP MP remarked that no one wants to be associated with Rahul Gandhi's "destructive politics".

"That is why you spread falsehoods, go abroad and defame India, seek to weaken investment opportunities in the country, and want to reduce employment opportunities for India's youth," Thakur said.

--IANS

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