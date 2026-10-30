IFL 2026/27: Nagaland United make debut memorable with impressive win over Real Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Debutants Nagaland United SC made a memorable start to their campaign in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27, securing an impressive 3-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in the season opener at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Friday.

JH Remlala gave the visitors an early lead in the third minute before Vanlalhriatzuala K doubled their advantage in the 21st minute. Real Kashmir reduced the deficit through an own goal by Nagaland United captain Rohmingthanga in the 59th minute, but Vanlalhriatzuala struck again in the 74th minute to restore the two-goal cushion and seal all three points for the debutants. Vanlalhriatzuala was named Man of the Match.

The result handed Nagaland United SC their maiden victory and first-ever points in the Indian Football League, marking an impressive beginning to their debut campaign.

Nagaland United head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla named five under-22 players in his starting XI, with C Zomuanpuia, Laldanmawia and Stephen Lalrinfela featuring in defence, while Laltnanzova and JH Remlala started in midfield and attack, respectively.

Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, meanwhile, opted for a 4-4-2 formation, with goalkeeper James Kirthan between the posts and two under-22 players, forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan and defender Amzard Khan, in the starting lineup.

The visitors made a flying start to the contest and needed just three minutes to break the deadlock. A long throw-in from the left by Stephen Lalrinfela confused the Real Kashmir penalty area.

The hosts failed to clear their lines after Remlala's initial attempt was blocked, allowing the midfielder to regain possession and find space inside the box. Remlala made no mistake from close range, firing the ball into the roof of the net to give Nagaland United an early advantage.

The debutants continued to threaten on the counter-attack, nearly creating another opportunity in the fifth minute when a swift move from their own half ended with a cross from the right sailing high and wide.

The hosts gradually settled into the contest and began to take greater control of possession. Real Kashmir captain and forward Marcus Leric Jr Joseph attempted to make an impact with a promising run in the 13th minute, but Joseph Lalvenhima's attempted pass towards him was intercepted by C Zomuanpuia.

A minute later, centre-back Mohd Sajid Dhot produced an important clearance to halt another Nagaland United counter-attack.

Despite Real Kashmir's growing involvement, the visitors remained composed and continued to build their attacks patiently. Their positive approach paid dividends in the 21st minute when they doubled their advantage with a well-worked move involving just five passes.

Vincent Lalduhawma brought down an aerial ball with his chest and guided it forward towards Zom Uansanga, who returned the pass to the forward. Vincent then played the ball into space on the right for Vanlalhriatzuala, who unleashed a superb right-footed finish into the far corner to make it 2-0.

Real Kashmir looked to respond immediately and came close to reducing the deficit in the 24th minute. Oinam Sanatomba Singh delivered a teasing cross from the left, finding Thabiso Nelson Brown inside the penalty area, but the forward's header from the penalty spot sailed over the crossbar.

Nagaland United continued to demonstrate their attacking intent, with Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte involved in another promising move in the 31st minute. Real Kashmir, meanwhile, began to put the visitors' defensive organisation under pressure. A corner in the 34th minute found Joseph, whose header narrowly missed the target.

The Snow Leopards continued to search for a breakthrough, but Nagaland United's defensive unit, marshalled by captain Rohmingthanga alongside Laldanmawia and Zomuanpuia, remained resolute. Real Kashmir's Thabiso Brown and Joseph Lalvenhima looked to create opportunities in the final third, but the visitors did well to restrict their attacking movements.

Real Kashmir came close on two occasions in stoppage time of the first half. In the 45+2nd minute, Thabiso Brown attempted an acrobatic diving effort from the right, but Nagaland United goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia was well-positioned to make the save. A minute later, Lalvenhima unleashed a powerful effort from outside the box, forcing the goalkeeper into a diving save to parry the ball away for a corner.

Nagaland United headed into the half-time break with a deserved 2-0 advantage after an impressive first-half performance.

Real Kashmir began the second half with greater urgency and looked to gradually work their way back into the contest. Mohit Mittal attempted a shot following a corner in the 52nd minute, but his effort went wide. The hosts continued to build patiently, with midfielder Rohen Singh and Lalvenhima attempting to break through the Nagaland United midfield and defence.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 59th minute. Lalvenhima delivered a teasing cross from the right, and Nagaland United captain Rohmingthanga, attempting to clear the danger, inadvertently directed the ball into his own net to reduce the deficit to 1-2. The goal provided Real Kashmir with renewed momentum, and the Snow Leopards began to grow into the game.

The contest subsequently opened up, with both sides looking to make their mark in attack. Nagaland United's Lalduhawma produced a promising run down the right in the 63rd minute, but Sajid intervened with a timely interception to deny the forward.

The visitors, however, remained dangerous going forward and restored their two-goal advantage in the 74th minute. Zomuansanga produced a wonderful through ball from the right to find Vanlalhriatzuala, who showed excellent composure to beat the advancing goalkeeper before cutting the ball back and finishing into the empty net. The forward's second goal of the evening put Nagaland United firmly in control at 3-1.

Real Kashmir struggled to sustain possession as the visitors continued to press and transition quickly into attack. Nagaland United defender Laldanmawia came close to adding another goal in the 83rd minute with a powerful effort that forced James Kirthan into an excellent flying save.

The hosts attempted to mount a late response, with substitute Lalrokima delivering a promising ball from the right in the 84th minute, but the Nagaland United defence managed to clear the danger. Eric Chhangte produced an important sliding interception in the 88th minute to stop another Real Kashmir attack, before Thabiso Nelson Brown's header from a corner went wide of the far post.

Real Kashmir's Mohit attempted one final effort from distance in the 90+4th minute, but his shot sailed wide.

In the end, Nagaland United SC capped off a memorable IFL debut with a convincing 3-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC.

--IANS

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