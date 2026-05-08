IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC edge closer to title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC

Kalyani, May 8 (IANS) Diamond Harbour FC took a big step towards clinching the title after registering a 5-2 comeback win against Rajasthan United FC in their Star Cement Indian Football League 2025–26 Championship Phase fixture at Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Rajasthan raced into a two-goal lead through a Gerard Artigas brace before suffering a defensive collapse that saw them concede five goals. Hugo Díaz Rodríguez and Kevin Ademola scored two each, while Wahengbam Angousana Luwang also found the net for the Kolkata side. The result extends Diamond Harbour’s lead at the top to 28 points from 12 matches. Rajasthan remain fourth with 17 points and are officially eliminated from the title race.

Diamond Harbour made a fast start and immediately looked to attack through the flanks. Inside the opening minute, Halicharan Narzary delivered a dangerous cross towards Ademola, but Rajasthan goalkeeper and captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri came off his line well to punch clear. Despite Diamond Harbour’s early pressure, Rajasthan struck first in the fifth minute. Artigas drove into the box from the left before placing the ball past Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem into the far corner.

The hosts continued to dominate possession and territory after conceding. In the seventh minute, Melroy Melwin Assisi guided a header towards the goal from another cross into the box, but the effort lacked power, and Malla collected comfortably. Rajasthan’s centre-back pairing of Abdul Samed Ango and Gursimrat Singh Gill initially did well to absorb the pressure, with Diamond Harbour repeatedly targeting the wide areas through Narzary and Jobby Justin.

However, Diamond Harbour’s high-intensity pressing appeared to take a toll in the humid conditions at Kalyani Stadium, allowing Rajasthan to find more space in the final third, especially from the flanks.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 27th minute as Artigas completed his brace in style. Pranjal Bhumij found the Spaniard outside the box, and with Melroy failing to close him down, Artigas unleashed a powerful strike from distance that beat Dheeraj despite the goalkeeper getting a touch.

Diamond Harbour nearly responded immediately from a set-piece. In the 28th minute, Díaz aimed a free kick towards the bottom-left corner, but Malla reacted quickly to parry the effort away.

Both teams largely avoided central attacking areas, preferring to build through the wings. Narzary and Justin continued to deliver crosses for Diamond Harbour, while Pangambam Naoba Meitei and Bhumij looked lively out wide for Rajasthan.

The hosts pulled one back in the 41st minute. Díaz floated a cross towards Justin at the far post, and despite pressure, Justin headed the ball across goal for Ademola to nod home from close range.

Four minutes were added at the end of the half, and Diamond Harbour equalised in stoppage time. Narzary beat Novin Gurung on the left before sending in a teasing cross towards the far post. Malla failed to collect cleanly, allowing Díaz to walk the ball into the empty net in the second minute of added time. Rajasthan nearly regained the lead moments later when Isaac Nortey unleashed a long-range effort heading towards the top corner, but Dheeraj reacted sharply to palm the ball away.

Diamond Harbour resumed the second half on the front foot. In the 49th minute, Díaz was allowed space at the edge of the box, but his effort sailed over the crossbar. The hosts completed the comeback in the 53rd minute through Ademola’s second goal of the evening. Justin drove into the box from the right before cutting the ball back towards Ademola, who managed to apply the finishing touch despite pressure from Abdul.

Diamond Harbour continued to dominate proceedings and nearly added a fourth three minutes later. A floated cross found Justin at the far post, but Malla produced an excellent fingertip save from point-blank range to deny the forward.

Rajasthan’s defensive issues became increasingly evident as the second half progressed, with the visitors repeatedly failing to track runners inside their own box. Diamond Harbour also dominated the midfield battle, winning most second balls and sustaining pressure. Rajasthan did create a few openings from a distance. In the 63rd minute, Kiatalua Tadeu Emous fired narrowly wide from range with Dheeraj rooted to the spot. A minute later, his deflected effort nearly found the net, but Dheeraj reacted in time to make the save.

Díaz had another opportunity in the 77th minute after winning a free kick outside the box, but his effort failed to dip in time and went over.

Despite trailing, Rajasthan lacked the attacking sharpness they had shown in the first half. Amadou Soukouna, introduced after the break to strengthen the attack, was kept largely quiet by the Diamond Harbour defence.

The hosts finally put the contest beyond doubt in the 88th minute amid a complete collapse in Rajasthan’s defence. Angousana delivered an inswinging corner that somehow travelled through a crowd of Rajasthan players and crept into the net, with Malla unable to react in time.

Two minutes later, Diamond Harbour struck again to make it five. Bryce Brian Miranda broke into the box from the left before picking out an unmarked Díaz at the far post with a precise cutback. The Spaniard made no mistake, slotting home with a first-time finish.

Diamond Harbour nearly added a sixth goal deep into stoppage time when Justin attempted a finesse finish, but Malla produced another save to deny him.

--IANS

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