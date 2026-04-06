IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour clinch nine-goal thriller against Namdhari

Ludhiana, April 6 (IANS) Antonio Moyano delivered a midfield masterclass, registering a goal and three assists as Diamond Harbour FC edged Namdhari FC 5-4 in a sensational nine-goal thriller in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025–26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Ludhiana, on Monday.

The result strengthens Diamond Harbour’s grip at the top of the table, extending their lead to four points over second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC. Moyano was adjudged Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

After a cagey start, Diamond Harbour took control and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Moyano delivered a pinpoint free-kick that found Afolabi unmarked, and the Nigerian forward finished calmly to make it 1-0. Just four minutes later, Luka Majcen doubled the lead, reacting quickest after his initial effort was deflected to slot home at the second attempt.

Namdhari responded in the 30th minute when Francis Nuer Addo met a Seilenthang Lotjem free-kick with a well-directed header to reduce the deficit. Despite late pressure from the hosts, including a Lamine Moro effort saved by Dheeraj Singh, Diamond Harbour went into the break with their advantage intact.

Namdhari started the second half brightly and equalised in the 47th minute through Manvir Singh, who produced a stunning long-range strike from near the centre circle to make it 2-2.

Vicuña responded with changes to regain control, introducing Pintu Mahata in the 62nd minute. Diamond Harbour came close to retaking the lead in the 74th minute when Jobby Justin’s acrobatic effort forced a remarkable save from Niraj Kumar.

The contest burst into life in the closing stages. Moyano restored the visitors’ lead in the 82nd minute with a composed finish, but Namdhari hit back almost immediately, as Dharmpreet curled in an excellent effort three minutes later to make it 3-3.

The momentum swung again in the 87th minute when Moyano’s delivery from a set-piece found Lalliansanga Renthlei, who headed home to put Diamond Harbour back in front.

Deep into stoppage time, Halicharan Narzary appeared to seal the result in the 94th minute with a powerful low strike. However, there was still time for one final twist, as Lamine Moro headed in Bhupinder Singh’s cross in the 97th minute to make it 4-5.

Despite the late drama, Diamond Harbour held on to secure all three points in a thrilling encounter.

--IANS

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