IFL 2025-26: Chanmari net four past Namdhari to keep top-six hopes alive

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), April 17 (IANS) Chanmari FC completed a dominant performance with a 4-1 win against Namdhari FC, to keep their hopes alive for a top six spot in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday.

Chanmari took the lead in the fourth minute through Pepe, who was making his first start of the season, and then doubled their advantage in the second half through Christopher Kamei. Lalruatsanga scored the third in the 58th minute before Adersh Mattummal pulled one back three minutes later. Lalthangliana added the fourth for the visitors to seal the match.

Chanmari FC have moved temporarily to fifth in the table with 11 points and a goal difference of -1, and will rely on the results of other matches to confirm their place in the top six. Meanwhile, Namdhari, in ninth place with seven points, have confirmed their place in the relegation zone.

Namdhari FC assistant coach Sirtaj Singh Randhawa made two changes to his starting lineup, with Milos Gordic and Mohd. Sajid Dhot coming in for Seilenthang Lotjem and Lamine Moro. Meanwhile, Dipankur Sharma made three changes to his Chanmari FC side, as KC Malsawmsanga, K. Lalruatsanga, and Lalhmangaihsanga made way for Zothanpuia, Lalrinchhana Tochhawng, and Brazilian midfielder Pepe.

Chanmari stunned Namdhari with an early breakthrough in just the fourth minute. Marlon Rangel launched a simple long ball from defence into space, picking out the run of Pepe. The midfielder outpaced two defenders, controlled the ball well, and calmly slotted it through the legs of the onrushing goalkeeper.

The Brazilian was once again at the heart of the action moments later and could have doubled Chanmari’s lead. Jota made a fine run down the left, but his cross initially failed to find a teammate inside the box. The ball was recycled by Lalthangliana, who delivered a low cross into the path of Pepe, but his effort curled just over the crossbar.

Chanmari looked lively whenever they went forward, with wingers Jota and Lalthangliana troubling the opposition defence with their pace. The latter missed a good opportunity midway through the half, heading over the bar after Marlon Rangel’s initial effort had been saved by goalkeeper Niraj Kumar.

Namdhari, on the other hand, relied on long-range efforts as they struggled to break down Chanmari’s defence. Najib Ibrahim came close with one such attempt, and around the half-hour mark, Manvir Singh, who has already scored twice from the centre circle this season, tried another audacious effort from midfield, which sailed just over the crossbar, leaving Zothanmawia scrambling in goal.

The visitors controlled the midfield, with Namdhari showing little urgency to win back possession as Chanmari carried their one-goal lead into the break.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the fourth minute of the restart. Christopher Kamei received the ball on the right wing, and his attempted cross looped over the goalkeeper’s head, struck the post, and nestled in the back of the net.

The side from Aizawl then scored their third goal with a well-taken finish just before the hour mark. Left-back Malsawmtluanga played a well-timed pass into the path of Lalruatsanga, who had made a clever run behind the defence. The striker, from an acute angle, beat the goalkeeper with a wonderful side-footed finish.

Moments later, the home side could have halved the deficit after Seilenthang Lotjem missed from point-blank range after being set up by a low cross by Bhupinder Singh.

Three minutes later, Namdhari FC pulled a goal back through a long-range effort from Adersh Mattummal. The midfielder controlled the ball between two defenders and, with a precise low shot, found the bottom corner past the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper.

Chanmari put the match to bed nine minutes from time with another well-taken goal, this time by substitute Lalthangliana. Fellow substitute KC Malsawmsanga rolled a pass across the edge of the box to the forward, who took a touch and struck a powerful shot into the bottom right corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Chanmari saw off the remainder of the match with ease, confirming Namdhari’s position in the relegation zone and keeping their hopes alive for a place in the top six of the table.

--IANS

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