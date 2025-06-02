June 02, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk (IANS Exclusive)

If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Errol Musk, father of the world’s richest man and American billionaire Elon Musk, on Monday called for an end to the miseries of Kashmiris living under the spectre of terrorism, saying ‘if it is Pakistan causing the trouble, something needs to be done about it’.

In an interaction with IANS, the 79-year-old South African patriarch of the Musk family sympathised with Kashmiris living in a hostile environment and said, “You cannot make ordinary people suffer like this… you’ve got to make a plan and put an end to it.”

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said he has always been inclined to be on India’s side on this matter.

“I have spoken friends who have been on bus trips to Srinagar from Delhi, and you never know how an RPG is coming your way,” he said.

Referring to the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, he said, “It makes no sense to me at all… for two matured nations to be going on like this.”

“You’ve got to make a plan and put an end to this. You can’t make the lives of ordinary people so miserable,” he said. “It’s not right.”

“If it’s Pakistan which is causing trouble, something has to be done about it,” said Musk senior, in a veiled endorsement for India’s Operation Sindoor.

Errol Musk’s remarks about the need to give Kashmiris a better life come close to Operation Sindoor and the subsequent global diplomatic outreach to present India’s anti-terror stand.

As part of the diplomatic push to consolidate global support against cross-border terrorism, an all-party Parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday interacted with the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), an organisation in Spain that was established in 1981 to support those affected by terrorist barbarity.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

MCD: BJP nominees elected chairmen of 8 out of 12 ward committees

MCD: BJP nominees elected chairmen of 8 out of 12 ward committees

Coco Gauff quells Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva saves set point against Kasatkina to reach the women's singles quarterfinals of the French Open 2025 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Monday. Photo credit: WTA Tour

French Open: Gauff quells Alexandrova to reach QF; Andreeva saves set point against Kasatkina

In BJP, even founding members silent but in Cong, many get restless when out of power: Udit Raj

In BJP, even founding members silent but in Cong, many get restless when out of power: Udit Raj

Indian women's team ready for round two against Uzbekistan in the FIFA Women's International Friendlies to be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, on Tuesday (June 3). Photo credit: AIFF

FIFA Friendlies: Indian women's team ready for round two against Uzbekistan

‘Lafangey’ trailer promises wholesome drama involving romantic upheavals, societal expectations

‘Lafangey’ trailer promises wholesome drama involving romantic upheavals, societal expectations

Meeting with PM Modi lined up for all-party delegations after returning home from global outreach mission

Meeting with PM Modi lined up for all-party delegations after returning home from global outreach mission

International drug syndicate busted in Delhi's Dwarka, three arrested

International drug syndicate busted in Delhi's Dwarka; three arrested

Happiness is a choice and it is inside you, says Dhanush

Happiness is a choice and it is inside you, says Dhanush

From debt to dignity: Odisha’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Mamata Sharma becomes symbol of rural empowerment

From debt to dignity: Odisha’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Mamata Sharma becomes symbol of rural empowerment

35 Rajouri girls get training under RSETI scheme, trainees thank government

35 Rajouri women get training under RSETI scheme, trainees thank govt