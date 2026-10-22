If India needs bowling all-rounder, Nitish Reddy can be that: Pujara

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes India’s choice between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand should depend on the conditions and the team’s balance, while backing Varun Chakaravarthy over Kuldeep Yadav as a spin option. Pujara explained that New Zealand’s playing conditions and the opposition’s familiarity with India’s bowlers could influence selection decisions and determine the roles assigned to the all-rounders.

With both Reddy and Dube offering different combinations of batting and bowling, Pujara stressed that neither player should be considered an automatic selection in the shortest format. While Dube provides greater batting strength lower down the order, Reddy’s bowling could make him a more suitable choice if India require an additional bowling option in New Zealand.

“In the T20 format, in my opinion, no player’s spot in the playing eleven is completely cemented because you select the team based on conditions. So, if the Indian team needs a bowling all-rounder, then Nitish Kumar Reddy can be that, because his bowling is better than Shivam Dube’s.

“If you are looking for a batter at number seven, then it’s not even a conversation. Shivam Dube is a good batter who can give you one or two overs in the T20 format. But if there are conditions in New Zealand where you need a bowler first and someone who can go and bat at number seven or eight, then Nitish Kumar Reddy can be that option,” Pujara told JioStar.

Pujara also weighed in on India’s spin combination, identifying Varun as a potentially difficult proposition for New Zealand’s batters. Although many in the opposition have encountered the mystery spinner, the former India cricketer believes his variations could still offer India an advantage. He also pointed to the contrasting demands on Kuldeep, whose effectiveness, in his assessment, can be influenced by the dimensions of the ground, while underlining the importance of confidence in Varun’s performances.

“In the T20 format, especially among the New Zealand batters, not all of them have played Varun. A majority of the players have played him, but I still feel he is a mystery bowler. It feels like Kuldeep is a bit under pressure. He bowls better where there are bigger boundaries. Varun, obviously, is a confidence bowler. When he lacks confidence, he can be expensive,” he added.

--IANS

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