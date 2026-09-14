'If Gandhi is disturbed, does it mean entire country should be disturbed': Giriraj Singh on BRICS menu

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday hit back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on only vegetarian food being served at the BRICS Summit, saying that if he was disturbed, it did not mean that the entire country should be disturbed.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said that Indian cuisine represented the country's traditions and diversity and that serving traditional Indian dishes to foreign dignitaries was a matter of pride.

"We had also served Indian dishes at the G20. It is a good thing that Indian cuisine represents the entire country. Shree Anna was promoted before the world. What could be better than this? If Rahul Gandhi is disturbed, does that mean the entire country's mind should be disturbed?" Singh said.

He added that the decision to serve Indian vegetarian cuisine was in accordance with Indian traditions.

"This was done according to Indian traditions. Even in our villages and homes, when guests come, we serve them our own dishes. We served the country's cuisine. When the Prime Minister of Malaysia visited, you could have invited the BRICS delegation and served red and white meat. If green meat is prepared somewhere, you could have searched for it and brought that too. I don't know whether they served it or not," he said.

Speaking about the BRICS Summit, Singh said India's hosting of the event reflected the country's growing influence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the global stage.

"The BRICS Summit, hosted by India, is a symbol of the country's growing strength and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership. Today, India is being discussed in the media across the world, whether in America, England, Germany or Japan. Leading newspapers everywhere have highlighted India's growing strength," he said.

Singh said PM Modi had presented India's views and vision on several global issues, including challenges related to free shipping.

"Prime Minister Modi has presented every aspect of India on the international stage. He has not only put forward India's views but also presented a clear direction and vision to deal with global challenges, including several important issues such as free shipping," he said.

On the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Singh accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics and said the country needed "one country, one law."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country today. Pandit Nehru divided the country for his own interests. He divided people along Hindu-Muslim lines and created whatever circumstances existed at that time," Singh alleged.

"When the laws of India were framed, we incorporated the Hindu Marriage Code and other such provisions. Our country was partitioned. Nehru practised vote-bank politics. Article 370 was implemented in Kashmir and Article 35A was brought in," Singh said.

He further said the abrogation of Article 370 was carried out without violence.

"When there was talk of removing them, it was said that blood would be shed. Our Home Minister did the right thing, and not a single drop of blood was shed. At Srinagar's Lal Chowk, whether it is January 26 or August 15, celebrations are held," he said.

"The Congress did vote-bank politics. Shouldn't there be one country, one law? The country will ask Congress and Rahul Gandhi why it was not implemented until now. In all the states of India, we are implementing it and have already done so in some places. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there will be one country, one law," Singh added.

Reacting to the West Bengal government's order to shut down 252 madrasas, Singh alleged that illegal madrasas had been opened along the Bangladesh border.

"Along the Bangladesh border, on the no-man's land, especially along the border adjoining Bengal, illegal madrasas have been opened under Mamata Banerjee's rule. Illegal activities have started taking place. I would like to thank Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for this action," he said.

--IANS

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