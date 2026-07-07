If anyone accuses Champat Rai of financial involvement, it is wrong: Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Ayodhya, July 7 (IANS) The Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, on Tuesday expressed confidence in Champat Rai's integrity while emphasising the need for reforms in the Trust's functioning.

He further said that the confusion surrounding the recent controversy would soon be cleared and that the Trust would continue its work with greater transparency.

When asked whether he considered those who resigned as guilty or felt hurt by their resignations, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said he had complete faith in Champat Rai's character despite differences over his style of functioning.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said, "I have had a long association with Champat Rai. I do not have the same level of acquaintance with others. I know Champat Rai thoroughly, and even today, I have no doubts about him. Our action was against his working style. We had repeatedly cautioned him, but those shortcomings were part of his nature and working methodology, not a character flaw. If anyone accuses him of financial involvement, I believe that is wrong even today."

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raising the Ram Mandir donation theft issue earlier, and reports suggesting that accused Tinnu Yadav had allegedly been in contact with people close to the leader, the Trust Treasurer said he would comment only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completed its enquiry.

"I will speak about all these matters after the final report of the SIT is released," he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said unnecessary confusion had been created among devotees over the past few days, but the situation was now improving.

"A confusion has been created among people, and it has continued for the past few days. Starting yesterday, the process of removing this confusion has begun. Based on all the reports I am receiving, this confusion will be completely cleared, and we will once again work with excellence," he said.

He further claimed that reports indicated the recent donation theft case had not affected devotees' faith.

"All the news reports indicate that after the donation theft case, there has actually been an increase in offerings at the temple," he said.

When asked whether the decisions taken by Champat Rai would now be reviewed, the Treasurer said periodic reviews were essential for the smooth functioning of any organisation.

"Reviews of all types of decisions should be conducted. Such review work should be carried out continuously in every trust," he said.

On the future of temple manager Gopal Rao, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj confirmed that he had been relieved of his responsibilities.

"Yesterday, he was informed that he would no longer be associated with this work," he said.

Speaking about the financial position of the Trust, he said that the temple had received total donations of around Rs 3,200 crore since the beginning of the construction project.

"We have received a total income of Rs 3,200 crore so far. After completing all the works related to the temple, we currently have a balance of Rs 1,800 crore," he said.

Commenting on the acceptance of the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra during the Trust meeting, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj stressed that procedural reforms, rather than resignations alone, were necessary to restore confidence.

"The issue will not be resolved merely through resignations but by changing the procedures. We will make every effort to bring about those changes, and I am confident that everything will improve. A transparent and error-free working system will be established and properly implemented, ensuring that people's faith in the temple of Lord Shri Ram remains intact," he said.

--IANS

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