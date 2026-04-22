IDCA unveils new jersey for upcoming ODI and T20I series against SA

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Wednesday unveiled the new Team India jersey for the upcoming two ODIs and three T20I matches during the upcoming India vs South Africa Deaf Cricket Series 2026, set to take place at Sinoville Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa, from April 25 to May 2.

The unveiling ceremony was conducted in the presence of IDCA Support Partners, IDCA board members, and the Indian Deaf Cricket Team participating in this prestigious tournament.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, said, “The 2 ODI & 3-T20I Deaf Cricket Series is an excellent platform to promote sports among specially abled athletes. Our team is elated to represent India. We are all set for the championship and look forward to our players proving their mettle on the pitch. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, support partners, corporates, and CSR teams for their unwavering faith and support. Their encouragement motivates our players to give their best.”

Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, said, “Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series. We could not have held this championship without the continuous support of our principal partner, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, who helps us every day in celebrating Deaf Cricket. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KFC India, Hero (We Care – A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Steel Authority of India Limited, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation for being our support partners. Your support has been instrumental in making this championship a grand success.”

The association also expressed gratitude to Jay Shah, chairman of the ICC and BCCI, for supporting disability cricket initiatives.

Squad:

India Deaf Team: - Virender Singh - Captain (Delhi), Sai Akash (Tamil Nadu) – Vice Captain, Hilal Wani (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Umar Ashraf (Jammu & Kashmir) – Wicketkeeper, Sanith Shetty (Karnataka), Sudarsun E (Tamil Nadu), Pranil More (Mumbai), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana), Vivek Kumar (Haryana), Aman Chouksey (Madhya Pradesh), Sibun Nanda (Odisha), Deepak Lamba (Haryana) – Wicketkeeper.

Support Staff: - Dev Dutt – Head Coach, Susheel Gupta – Coach, Ravikant Bhatt - Coach (Batting), Gauri Shankar Garg - Manager & Sharad Mudgal – Interpreter (ISL).

Tour Schedule – India vs South Africa Deaf Series

1. 25-04-2026 Net Practice & Training Pretoria, South Africa 1:00 PM

2. 26-04-2026 1st ODI Pretoria, South Africa 1:00 PM

3. 28-04-2026 2nd ODI Pretoria, South Africa 1:00 PM

4. 30-04-2026 1st T20I Pretoria, South Africa 2:30 PM

5. 01-05-2026 2nd T20I Pretoria, South Africa 2:30 PM

6. 02-05-2026 3rd T20I Pretoria, South Africa 2:30 PM

--IANS

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