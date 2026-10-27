IDCA T20 National Cricket C'ship for Deaf 2026 opens in Surat

Surat, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), in association with the Deaf Cricket Association Surat (DCAS), has commenced the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 in Surat, Gujarat.

The championship is being held for the first time in Surat, bringing together 14 teams from across India for a week of competitive cricket.

The participating teams are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Mumbai, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The T20 matches are being held at Bawaji Cricket Ground, Bhatpore, Surat, Gujarat, with the competition set to culminate in the semi-finals and final on 1 November 2026. The tournament provides participating cricketers with a platform to showcase their skills, competitive spirit and sporting abilities.

Organised by IDCA, hosted by the Gujarat Deaf Cricket Association (GDCA) and co-hosted by DCAS, the tournament builds on the collaborative efforts of sporting bodies to strengthen the reach of deaf cricket.

IDCA, a founder and member of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), is supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and is recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA).

Commenting on the significance of the championship, Sumit Jain Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) president, said, “At IDCA, our endeavour is to ensure that deaf cricketers have meaningful opportunities to compete, develop their skills and earn recognition for their talent. We remain committed to creating an environment where athletes can pursue their ambitions and have their abilities recognised through their performances.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jigar Thakkar, general secretary, Deaf Cricket Association Surat (DCAS), said, "It’s an honour for Surat, Gujarat, to host this prestigious national championship for the first time. The enthusiasm, discipline, and talent demonstrated by all the participating teams make this tournament a memorable celebration of deaf cricket. We look forward to hosting many more such prestigious tournaments in the future and continuing to promote and develop deaf cricket across India."

Tejas Parmar, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Surat District, Government of Gujarat, and Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony, said, "Sport has the power to create opportunities, foster inclusion and ensure that talent is recognised on merit. It is a proud moment for Surat to host the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 for the first time. Such initiatives promote equal opportunities and sportsmanship while contributing to the continued growth of deaf cricket across India."

As the championship progresses towards its final on 1 November, it continues to provide deaf cricketers with a national platform to showcase their talent, demonstrate their competitive abilities and earn recognition for their performances.

--IANS

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