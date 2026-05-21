Iulia Vantur gives a glimpse of Mumbai’s 'vada pav' being served at Cannes

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Singer and actress Iulia Vantur on Wednesday night, surprised her fans by stumbling upon Mumbai’s beloved street food, vada pav, being served at one of the events at Cannes.

Taking to her social media account, Iulia shared a glimpse of the food counter that featured Vada Pav as “Vada Brioche Bun.”

The description card alongside the delicacy, read, “Mumbai’s beloved vada pav, served in buttery brioche with pickled onion and fried chilli.”

The menu further mentioned that the dish contained dairy and gluten.

Clearly amused and also pleasantly surprised, Iulia gave fans a sneak peek into how Indian street food was making its mark globally at Cannes.

In another video shared by Iulia, she looked stunning in an elegant turquoise and gold traditional Indian ensemble.

Recently, Iulia visited Cannes for the screening and promotions of her film, Echoes of Us, alongside director Joe Ranjan and co-star Deepak Tijori.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS , Iulia had shared how emotional and overwhelmed she felt seeing fans from her home country Romania waiting for her on the Cannes red carpet.

Talking about the love she received, Iulia said, “Romania has been such an important part of my journey. I share a connection that is very deep and emotional.”

She further revealed how touched she was when Romanian fans waited for her on the red carpet. “What really touched me was seeing Romanian fans waiting for me on the red carpet. They came up, wanted to talk, share a hug, it felt so warm and genuine.”

She added, “At the same time, I also felt so much love from India and even from people across the world. When people welcome you with such warmth and smiles, it reassures you that what you’re doing is connecting with them. And that’s the most beautiful feeling any artist can ask for.”

–IANS

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