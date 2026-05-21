Actor Rahman's next is based on a real supernatural incident from the eighties

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Rahman's next film, a supernatural folklore mystery thriller which is being directed by Bharathi Balakumaran, is based on a true incident that occurred in the eighties in southern Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to the unit of say that shooting for the film, which is tentatively being referred to as Production Number 4, will commence from Saturday.

A source points out that in this new film, which will be set against the backdrop of a native mystery, actor Rahman will be seen in a role unlike anything he has portrayed so far.

Set in the 1980s, the story will revolve around a Zamindar character who struggles to protect his family from a series of supernatural occurrences that begin to haunt their lives, the source adds.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Komala and Hari Bhaskaran under the banner of Komala Hari Pictures, the production house behind 'Gentlewoman'. This film will be their fourth production venture.

A source in the know says that the plot of the film, which is based on a true story connected to supernatural incidents that unfolded in the southern districts during the mid-1980s, is expansive and gripping. The plot features deeply unsettling events.

Acclaimed filmmaker Bharathi Balakumaran, who earned appreciation for his rooted rural drama 'Vizha', has written the story and screenplay and will direct the film.

Actor Vishva plays a pivotal role, alongside an ensemble cast including Mime Gopi, Aadukalam Naren, Risha Jacobs, Munishkanth, Anupama Kumar, Baba Bhaskar, Remya Suresh, and several others, with casting currently underway.

The shooting of the film is scheduled to commence from May 22 and will continue extensively, with portions also planned to be filmed in Chennai.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Banu Murugan of Muthina Kathirika fame and editing by Kalaivanan of Amaran fame. Art Direction is to be handled by Pragatheeswaran, best known for his work in Pookie, Diesel and stunts will be by Dinesh of Kaasi, Kara fame.

--IANS

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