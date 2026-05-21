Jwala Gutta explodes at Indian badminton system: 'Everyone is adjusting, compromising'

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Indian badminton icon Jwala Gutta has never been one to hold back, either during her playing days or after retirement. In a candid interaction with IANS, the 2011 World Championships bronze medallist criticised what she described as a growing culture of silence and compromise within Indian sport, particularly badminton.

In an exclusive interview, Gutta questioned why athletes — especially established stars — avoid speaking openly about structural problems within the system despite benefiting from the visibility and success it provides. She also expressed disappointment with former players who have moved into administrative roles but, according to her, have failed to push for meaningful reforms.

For Gutta, India’s lack of bench strength remains one of the clearest signs of systemic failure.

“No one is talking. Everyone is adjusting, compromising. Even the association. The worst part is the players, ex-players who are getting into the association. Even they are not feeling bad that there is no bench strength,” Gutta said.

Drawing comparisons with China’s badminton ecosystem, she added: “Look at China; if one world champion gets injured, there is another world champion waiting in line. He will play in one or two tournaments and become a world champion. That is what you call bench strength, and we don’t have bench strength.”

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist argued that grassroots development continues to suffer because opportunities and support often depend more on influence than merit.

Referring to her experience of running an academy in Hyderabad, Gutta said securing financial backing has been an uphill task despite her credentials and the non-profit nature of the initiative.

“Even I have opened an academy, and I know how much I am struggling to get some donations. It is a completely non-profit organisation, but I am struggling to get CSR because I am not influential enough and I don’t have good relations like others,” she said.

Gutta also claimed that her outspoken nature has distanced her from the sporting establishment. “Because I speak my mind, now I am not liked by the system. I am not liked by people who are ruling right now, whether it is badminton or otherwise.”

The doubles specialist revisited her long-standing battles with badminton authorities during her playing career, insisting that her fight was never about securing favours, but about protecting her right to compete.

“I never asked anything personally for myself. I went to the high court for the right to play because someone was saying he would stop me from playing.”

Despite being national champion and world No. 5, Gutta said she frequently had to fund her own international tournaments while lower-ranked players received federation support.

“Even though I was the national champion in 2007, 2008, and 2009, I played international tournaments at my own cost. My juniors were sent with the Indian team, and they were losing in qualifying rounds, while I won tournaments.”

What hurt her most, she said, was the silence from fellow athletes during her toughest phases.

“When sports persons are in trouble, they seek someone to speak for them. But when I was in trouble, not one sports person opened his or her mouth.”

Gutta’s remarks also came in the backdrop of recent comments made by Indian doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who on May 6 voiced frustration over the lack of recognition for Indian athletes after returning from Denmark, where India secured a historic bronze medal at the Thomas Cup.

While clarifying that his comments were not about money or celebrations, Satwik had stressed the need for a sporting culture that values and celebrates achievements across disciplines.

Referring to his remarks, Gutta said athletes often realise the shortcomings of the system only when they personally experience neglect.

“Now you see, what did Satwik say? He said no one is looking at us. Why will they look at us? You don’t say anything.”

According to Gutta, athletes who have already achieved fame and financial stability have a responsibility to advocate for the next generation. “You have achieved a certain level, you should speak for the badminton of the country. As long as you are performing and have enough exposure, no one can touch you.”

She further argued that many players fail to build identities beyond sport because they avoid expressing opinions publicly.

“After you stop playing badminton, everyone will stop talking about you because you never spoke. You never said anything apart from badminton.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Gutta credited her family’s strong support for giving her the courage to stand up to authorities throughout her career.

“I say I am lucky. I got a family who encouraged me and were my backbone. I could fight against the association because my family supported me.”

She concluded with a broader point about privilege and responsibility in society.

“If privileged people are not speaking for people who are not privileged, then what is going to happen to our country?”

--IANS

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