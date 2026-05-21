From palm leaf Pattachitra to Kalamkari painting: PM Modi's gifts to Norwegian PM, royal family

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented specially curated Indian gifts to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, King Harald V, Queen Sonja, and Crown Prince Haakon during his visit to Norway, highlighting India’s rich artistic traditions, sustainable craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Norwegian Prime Minister Store a 'Pressed Orchid Painting' and orchid paperweights crafted from real orchids and ferns collected from the mist-covered valleys of Sikkim. The artworks celebrate the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas and reflect India’s commitment to sustainability and ecological preservation.

Each orchid and fern used in the artwork was carefully hand-selected and preserved by local artisans, capturing the timeless beauty of Sikkim’s natural landscape. Sourced from India’s first organic state, the artwork also symbolises traditional craftsmanship rooted in harmony with nature. Norway’s strong appreciation for sustainability, floral culture, and environmental conservation finds a natural connection with Sikkim’s rich orchid heritage.

For Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Modi presented a Kalamkari painting featuring the Sun and Moon motif. Kalamkari is one of India’s oldest art forms, known for its hand-painted or block-printed cotton textiles created using natural dyes and intricate storytelling themes.

Originating in Andhra Pradesh, Kalamkari flourished in two major styles — the Srikalahasti style, known for freehand drawing using a bamboo pen, and the Machilipatnam style, recognised for hand-carved wooden block printing.

The Sun and Moon painting symbolises cosmic balance and the duality of existence. In the artwork, the Sun represents energy, vitality, and consciousness, while the Moon signifies tranquility, intuition, and the subconscious.

Kalamkari also carries deep cultural significance as a storytelling tradition rooted in India’s Vedic heritage. The celestial imagery additionally reflects a universal sense of wonder and resonates with Norway’s famous “midnight sun,” where light and darkness merge seamlessly.

Queen Sonja was presented with a Palm Leaf Pattachitra artwork, locally known as Tala Pattachitra, one of Odisha’s most ancient and intricate artistic traditions. Unlike cloth-based paintings, this art form involves engraving detailed illustrations onto specially-treated palm leaves sourced from the Palmyra tree.

Known for its exceptional precision, Palm Leaf Pattachitra is often created in the form of foldable panels or strips joined with thread, blending storytelling, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single artistic expression. The organic texture and fine detailing reflect generations of patient craftsmanship and the enduring creativity of Odisha’s artisan communities.

The gift also resonated with Norway’s appreciation for heritage, storytelling, and nature-inspired artistry, drawing parallels with Nordic manuscript and folk-art traditions.

Prime Minister Modi gifted King Harald V an intricate silver sailboat model crafted using Tarakasi, the ancient art of silver filigree from Cuttack in Odisha, often referred to as India’s 'Silver City.'

This delicate craft, which has flourished for more than 500 years, involves twisting and soldering hair-thin silver wires into lace-like patterns that showcase extraordinary precision and craftsmanship.

The handcrafted sailboat reflects Odisha’s rich maritime history and commemorates the voyages of ancient Indian traders across the Indian Ocean. The gift also holds special significance considering Norway’s seafaring heritage and King Harald V’s lifelong association with sailing, including his representation of Norway at the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi returned to New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding a high-profile five-nation diplomatic tour that covered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

PM Modi arrived in Norway on May 19, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. He participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where he engaged with leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden on cooperation in areas such as green technology and Artificial Intelligence. He was also awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

Prime Minister Modi's recent five-nation visit has helped India to secure an investment pipeline worth nearly $40 billion, with several global companies committing fresh investments and outlining expansion plans across key sectors, officials said.

--IANS

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