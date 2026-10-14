ICGS Shaunak holds maritime exercises with Australian Border Force

Canberra, Oct 14 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak undertook a series of training activities and subject matter expert exchanges with the Australian Border Force (ABF) during its visit to the Port of Fremantle in Australia’s Perth.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Perth on Wednesday said that these engagements would facilitate the exchange of professional expertise, foster mutual understanding of operational practices, and further strengthen cooperation and interoperability among the participating maritime agencies.

During the port visit, India Consul General to Perth Kajari Biswas and Inspector General Ajay Chaturvedi, Commanding Officer, ICGS Shaunak, along with the ship’s crew of over 125 sea riders, hosted a reception onboard the vessel.

Several dignitaries attended the occasion, including Australian leaders Yaz Mubarakai, Jags and Hugh Trevor Jones, Fremantle Mayor Ben Lawver, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Natasha Hart, senior naval official Captain William ‘Cam’ Hooper, Consul General of India in Melbourne Anish Rajan, US Consul General Colleen Altstock, Japan’s Deputy Consul General Hasegawa, President of Indian Society of Western Australia (ISWA) Divya Sharma and defence veterans.

According to the Indian Consulate General, ICGS Shaunak sailed from Chennai on September 25, 2026, and arrived in Fremantle, Western Australia, on October 7 as part of the QUAD-atSea Ship Observer Mission.

The mission aims to enhance maritime interoperability and foster professional exchanges among the maritime agencies of India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

The participation in shipboard activities and professional exchanges provides opportunities to share operational knowledge, strengthen coordination, enhance interoperability, and build mutual trust among the QUAD partners, the Indian mission mentioned.

Made in India, ICGS Shaunak is equipped with sophisticated equipment that is state-of-the-art, including an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Machinery Control System (IMCS), Integrated Power Management System (IPMS), and High Power External Fire Fighting System (ABS Fi-Fi Class-1). The vessel is also fitted with one indigenous CRN 91 Gun Mount along with a Fire Control System which has anti-ship as well as anti-aircraft capabilities. It is designed to operate both single engine, as well as twin engine light weights helicopters.

--IANS

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