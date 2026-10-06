ICC Rankings: Hayley Matthews reaches new career-high after Zimbabwe heroics

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has achieved career-best positions in the latest ICC rankings following her outstanding performances in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Matthews, who was named player of the series, amassed 326 runs across the three games in the ongoing Women's Championship. Her performances have helped her reach new career-high ratings in both the ODI batting and all-rounder rankings.

The 28-year-old has climbed to fourth place in the ODI batting rankings with a career-best 731 rating points. India’s Smriti Mandhana leads the list with 790 points, followed by South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (782) and Australia’s Beth Mooney (744).

Matthews has also reached a new career-best rating of 467 points in the ODI all-rounder rankings. She remains second behind Australia’s Ash Gardner, who leads the list with 497 points, leaving Matthews just 30 points behind the top-ranked player.

The West Indies skipper was in exceptional form throughout the ODI series, with her biggest contribution coming in the opening match in Harare, where she struck a career-best 182.

Her performances played a key role in the West Indies securing a 2-1 series victory over Zimbabwe.

Other West Indies players also made significant gains in the latest rankings. Shemaine Campbelle climbed 15 places to 74th in the ODI batting rankings, while Afy Fletcher moved up two spots to 17th among ODI bowlers. Aaliyah Alleyne gained eight places to reach 49th in the ODI bowling rankings, while Ashmini Munisar climbed 11 positions to 70th.

Despite Zimbabwe losing the ODI series 2-1, Josephine Nkomo’s consistent performances with the bat earned her a notable rise in the rankings. The right-hander scored 114 runs across the three matches and moved up 12 places to 49th in the ODI batting rankings.

The West Indies and Zimbabwe are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series, with the Hayley Matthews-led side leading 2-0.

Karishma Ramharack has moved up four places to 34th in the T20I bowling rankings, while Chinelle Henry has risen one spot to 24th in the T20I all-rounder rankings.

--IANS

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