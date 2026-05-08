May 08, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

ICC education programme boosts global cricket growth ahead of LA Olympics 2028

International Cricket Council education programme boosts global cricket growth ahead of LA Olympics 2028. Photo credit: ICC

Dubai, May 8 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) Training and Education (T&E) Programme is continuing to strengthen cricket development around the world, with more than 63,000 registered users completing over 43,000 courses in the last five years.

Launched in 2021, the programme has become the ICC’s main platform for cricket education and accreditation. Courses are available in 14 languages, and participants have come from 110 ICC member nations and 69 non-member countries. According to the ICC, 109 of its 110 members have completed at least one ICC-certified course.

The programme covers coaching, umpiring, pitch curation, and other areas aimed at improving the standard of cricket globally. The ICC said the initiative is helping both elite and grassroots cricket, including the growth of women’s cricket.

One example of the programme’s impact was seen during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, when former Namibia cricketer Craig Williams completed the ICC Coaching Level 3 pathway before taking over as head coach of the national team.

The ICC also highlighted the success of its cricket Programme, which focuses on introducing cricket in schools and communities. More than 2,200 teachers and facilitators from over 1,400 schools have been trained under the initiative, while over 725,000 participants have taken part globally. Women and girls made up 49 per cent of participants.

The governing body added that women now account for 44 per cent of ICC Global Master Educators, who help deliver training programmes around the world.

To further improve the programme, the ICC is introducing a new Learning Management System (LMS), accessible through web and mobile applications. The upgraded platform will provide Members with better access to data, monitoring, and reporting tools to help them track progress and improve domestic cricket strategies.

ICC General Manager of Development, Will Glenwright, said strengthening cricket’s workforce and development systems will be key to the sport’s future growth.

“The continued growth of cricket globally depends on the strength of our people, systems, and pathways. Through the ICC Training and Education Programme, we are committed to equipping our Members with the tools and knowledge needed to build sustainable and high-performing cricket environments that not only improve the competitiveness of international cricket but also improve the playing experience for all," he said in an ICC press release.

“The introduction of the enhanced Learning Management System is an important part of this journey, enabling better access to education and more effective use of data and insights at the Member level. As we look ahead to key milestones, including the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, strengthening our global workforce and supporting Member development will remain central to our ambitions for the game,” he added.

According to ICC, 21 Member nations secured funding through their National Olympic Committees in 2025, supported further by the ICC’s partnership with Olympic Solidarity.

Looking ahead, the ICC aims to achieve 100 per cent Member adoption and active programme delivery by 2028, along with more than 200,000 course completions and at least 25 per cent female participation across all pathways.

--IANS

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