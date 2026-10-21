ICC announces U19 Women’s T20WC 2027 schedule

Dubai, Oct 21 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the 2027 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, with Bangladesh and Nepal set to co-host the third edition of the tournament from January 21 to February 6. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches at venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu, with India entering the competition as two-time defending champions.

The tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the group stage running until January 26. The top-performing sides will then progress to the Super Six stage, where teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Ireland, the West Indies and hosts Nepal. The defending champions will begin their title defence on January 22 against the West Indies at TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu. Nepal will open their campaign earlier that day against Ireland, setting up an important opening round for the four teams in the group.

Group B comprises South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa, while Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) make up Group C. England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America and Scotland have been placed in Group D.

The opening day on January 21 will feature four matches across Bangladesh and Nepal. Hosts Bangladesh will take on the UAE in the morning at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, before Australia, runners-up at the previous edition, face Nigeria in the afternoon at the same venue. In Kathmandu, Sri Lanka will meet Scotland at Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, followed by England’s clash against the USA.

Matches will be staged at four venues: Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, TU International Cricket Stadium and Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

The semi-finals are scheduled for February 4 at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, with February 5 designated as a reserve day. The final will take place on February 6, beginning at 1:30 pm local time, while February 7 has been allocated as a reserve day.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the tournament would provide a crucial platform for emerging cricketers to advance towards the highest level of the sport.

“The ICC U19 World Cup is the stage that showcases the future of our sport and serves as the ultimate platform for young players to make the leap towards elite careers representing their countries. These future stars representing 16 teams will garner the world's attention and become relatable role models for many young girls playing the sport, serving inspiration for their continued cricket journeys,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of selecting Bangladesh and Nepal as co-hosts, pointing to their enthusiasm for cricket and young populations as key factors behind the decision.

“The choice of our hosts – Bangladesh and Nepal – is also reflective of the ICC's belief and investment in the future of the cricket ecosystem. With deep passion for cricket and nearly 40% of the two countries' populations below the age of 20, they serve as the ideal hosts for one of the world's biggest youth sporting events,” he added.

Morning matches at the tournament will begin at 9:30 am local time, while afternoon fixtures are scheduled to start at 1:30 pm. The full schedule and tournament-format graphics are available through the ICC’s Online Media Zone.

--IANS

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