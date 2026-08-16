2 security officials injured at Varanasi airport as pistol gets accidentally fired

Varanasi, Aug 16 (IANS) Two security officials were injured at Varanasi airport on Sunday after a bullet was accidentally fired from a licensed pistol belonging to a passenger, while undergoing a mandatory inspection in accordance with the required procedures, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport when Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, arrived with his wife to board Air India Express flight IX-1810 to Mumbai.

The passenger declared a licensed firearm, a 7.62 mm pistol with 21 live cartridges, at the check-in counter, as required under the prescribed procedure.

The passenger was escorted to the designated screening area for completion of the mandatory security formalities. During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Both personnel were immediately provided assistance and shifted to New Lakshmi Trauma Centre, Varanasi, for medical treatment. The local police were informed immediately, and the passenger has been detained for investigation and further action in accordance with law, the statement said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to the prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, according to the statement.

The incident was promptly contained, and airport operations are continuing without disruption, the statement added.

Indian aviation rules allow passengers to carry licensed firearms but only in accordance with stringent security norms.

They have to declare the weapon and ammunition at the airline’s check-in counter and carry the required licence and other documents.

The firearm must be unloaded and packed separately from the ammunition. Ammunition cannot be carried loose and must be packed properly and secured so that it does not pose any danger.

--IANS

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