Sachin Pilgaonkar sings 'Aye Meri Zohra Zabeen' for wife Supriya Pilgaonkar on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar dedicated a beautiful rendition of the beloved song 'Aye Meri Zohra Zabeen' to his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, on her birthday.

On Sunday, as Supriya turned a year older, Sachin shared a romantic video of himself singing the track from the 1965 Bollywood film 'Waqt'.

The 'Sholay' actor even went on to treat his Instagram family with some lovey-dovey photos with his better half over the years.

Expressing his love and admiration for Supriya, Sachin wrote the caption, "It is a privilege to be your partner on and off screen . Love you my super. Thank you for coming into the world one day before my birthday (Laughing face emoji) Happy birthday @supriyapilgaonkar (red-heart emoji) (sic)."

Sachin and Supriya's actress daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, also used the opportunity to thank her mother for being her soulmate and her eternal love.

“Happy birthday my baby, my soulmate, the eternal love of my life. (Red heart emoji) Thank you for building me, guiding me, making me laugh, and teaching me to be fearless. Thank you for laying the foundation of my spiritual journey and showing me, every step of the way, how to walk through life with faith, courage and love. @supriyapilgaonkar," read her heartfelt wish for her mother.

Sachin and Supriya first met on the sets of the Marathi film 'Navri Mile Navryala' back in 1984. While Sachin was the director of the drama, Supriya made her debut as the leading lady with the movie.

Despite a massive age gap, the two grew closer. Sachin finally confessed his feelings for Supriya after the movie was completed, and the two got married in December 1985.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, in 1989.

Work-wise, Sachin and Supriya have joined forces for many Marathi films and TV shows. Their show 'Tu Tu Main Main' especially garnered a lot of love.

--IANS

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