Super Sukhoi program: IAF indigenises BrahMos-capable fleet​

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) In a major drive to achieve ‘atmanirbharata’ in defence preparedness and military prowess, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has undertaken a major indigenisation program to give the fighter jet fleets an edge by equipping them with cutting-edge components and homegrown launchers.​

Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets fleet, that fire BrahMos – one of the most lethal missiles, are undergoing indigenisation under the “Super Sukhoi” upgrade program, where they will be empowered with indigenous technology and given necessary upgrades.​

The project led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO seeks to integrate Indian avionics, radars, and weapons to reduce their dependence on Russia and upgrade them with locally developed warfare systems.​

Notably, the Su-30 constitutes the largest segment of the IAF's fighter fleet.​

An overhaul of the entire weaponry system is in the works under the 'Super Sukhoi' program. There are plans to upgrade the avionics, radar systems, and engines of 84 Sukhoi aircraft.​

Under the initiative, the focus is on indigenisation of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missile launchers, as well as the missiles themselves. While several indigenous missiles are already being inducted, the current plan aims to make every component—from launchers to missiles—entirely indigenous.​

The Su-30 MKI aircraft was originally procured from Russia. Currently, launchers and adapters supplied by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) are utilised to mount weapons or other equipment onto the aircraft. These launchers are limited in payload capacity, and a separate launcher is required for each weapon type.​

Owing to logistical challenges in swapping launchers, the IAF is seeking to equip it with a "common launcher" system that would enable the seamless deployment of various missile types without physically changing the launcher itself.​

Efforts have been set in motion to closely align the project with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The Air Force's roadmap encompasses not only the indigenous development of launchers but also emphasises the development of indigenous air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. The air-to-ground missile is part of India's next-generation series of air-dropped precision-guided munitions.​

Notably, the IAF procured a total of 272 Sukhoi-30 aircraft from Russia, of which 50 were delivered as fully built units, while the remaining 222 fighter jets have been manufactured domestically by HAL under a licensing agreement since 2000.​

Sukhoi-30 remains the sole fighter jet capable of carrying and launching the BrahMos missile; hence, it's crucial to maintain the fleet strength, as it can carry a substantial payload of bombs and missiles.​

--IANS

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